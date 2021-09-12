IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals' players arrive in Dubai, undergo PCR tests
The cricketers will quarantine for 6 days, during which they will take 3 Covid tests
The Delhi Capitals players who were part of the Indian squad for the Test series against England landed in Dubai safely on Sunday for the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.
The players, including Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Umesh Yadav, underwent Covid-19 tests upon arrival in Dubai.
“The players will be serving a six day hard quarantine, as per IPL protocols, during which they will be tested thrice. Thereafter, the players will join the rest of the Delhi Capitals squad, who are already part of the bio-bubble,” said Delhi Capitals in its official statement.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed all franchises that every player coming in from the UK will have to undergo six days of hard quarantine before they can join the existing team bubbles in UAE for the resumption of the 2021 edition of the IPL.
“The BCCI has informed us on Friday that every player coming in from UK to UAE will have to undergo six days of quarantine before they can join the team bubbles. Obviously, the bubble to bubble transfer from UK to UAE no longer stands, keeping in mind the current scenario,” the official said.
With the final Test between India and England in Manchester cancelled, IPL franchises on Friday got in touch with charter companies to fly out their players from Manchester to UAE for the resumption of the cash-rich league.
The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.
The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.
The board has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league.
