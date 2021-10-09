IPL 2021: Bharat slams last-ball six as RCB dunk Delhi Capitals

A win like this gives you the confidence, says captain Virat Kohli

Delhi Capitals topped the Indian Premier League table despite losing to Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday.

Srikar Bharat hit a last ball six to steer Bangalore to a dramatic seven-wicket win.

On a day of big runs, Bharat (78) and Glenn Maxwell (51) put on unbeaten stand of 111 as Bangalore chased down their target of 165.

Needing to defend 15 off the final over, Delhi pace bowler Avesh Khan faltered in the last few balls and bowled a wide when Bangalore required six to win on the final ball.

Bharat then smashed the extra delivery over long on to trigger celebrations in his team looking for their maiden IPL title in captain Kohli’s last season as captain.

“Unbelievable,” Kohli said.

“A win like this gives you the confidence. It was a game where we had nothing to lose, but still to lose early wickets and do well against a team at the top of the table is good. We’ve beaten them twice this season. We have played well in Sharjah,” Kohli said looking ahead to the eliminator with Kolkata in Sharjah.

“We have the experience already and we need to utilise it as much as possible to keep moving on in this tournament.”

Delhi made 164-5 with a great start from Prithvi Shaw (48) and Shikhar Dhawan (43).

Chasing 165, RCB got off to the worst start possible as Devdutt Padikkal (0) was sent back to the pavilion in the very first over by Anrich Nortje. The Proteas pacer did not stop there as, in his next over, he got the big fish Kohli (4) and RCB was reduced to 6-2.

AB de Villiers and Bharat then got together and the duo retrieved the innings for RCB. Both batters put on 49 runs for the third wicket, but as soon as the innings started coming on track, Kohli’s side lost the wicket of de Villiers (26), with RCB still needing 110 runs to win from 63 balls.

In the 14th over, Maxwell was dropped twice — once by Shreyas Iyer and later by R Ashwin and, as a result, RCB remained in the hunt to chase down 165. In the end, Bharat and Maxwell maintained their composure to guide RCB to a win.

Earlier, Shaw and Dhawan played knocks of 48 and 43 as Delhi Capitals posted a total of 164-5. Apart from Dhawan and Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer also got among the runs as he played a knock of 29. For RCB, Mohammed Siraj returned with two wickets.

Sent into bat, Delhi Capitals got off to a brilliant start as openers Dhawan and Shaw put on 55 runs inside the first six overs. Both batters continued till the 10-over mark and, as a result, Delhi was sitting nicely at 88 for no loss. However, the very first ball of the 11th over brought about Dhawan’s (43) dismissal as he was sent back to the pavilion by Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel.

Soon after, Shaw and Rishabh Pant (10) were dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal and Daniel Christian leaving Delhi Capitals at 108-3 in the 13th over. In the end, Shimron Hetmyer played a quickfire cameo of 29 to propel Delhi’s total past the 160-run mark. — AP/AFP/ANI