IPL 2021: Avesh continues his good show
The medium pacer returns with three scalps to go third on the wicket takers list
Avesh Khan finally got his dream fulfilled the other night against the Chennai Super Kings and continued his good showing against the Rajasthan Royals. The medium pacer from Madhya Pradesh took three wickets to further dent the Rajasthan Royals batting. The 24-year-old, who has played for India Under-19s, India ‘A’ and one season with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, got Shivam Dube and Riyan Parag cheaply and then went on to terminate David Miller’s defiant knock of 62 from 43 balls, which had seven boundaries and two sixes. Avesh went on to finish with figures of 4-0-32-3 to go with the 2-23 against CSK, in their opening match. The five wickets pushed Avesh to third on the leading wicket takers list this season, behind Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Harshal Patel, who has seven and the Kolkata Knight Riders’ Andre Russell, who has six.
Avesh had a dream of getting MS Dhoni’s wicket and he managed to accomplish that by having the former Indian captain castled for nought. He had also accounted for CSK’s South African opener Faf du Plessis, also for nought.
Avesh had faced a wait of three years to get MSD’s wicket. He had come close in 2018 but Colin Munro had spilled the catch with Dhoni going on to make an unbeaten 51.
