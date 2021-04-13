- EVENTS
Indian hockey legend Balbir Singh Jr passes away at 88
He was part of the Indian hockey team that won silver at the 1958 Asian Games.
Balbir Singh Junior, who was a member of the silver medal- winning 1958 Asian Games Indian hockey team, died here at the age of 88, his daughter Mandeep Samra said on Tuesday.
He is survived by his wife, daughter and son.
"My father passed away in sleep on Sunday morning due to heart failure," his daughter said.
His son is settled in Canada and could not attend the last rites of his father because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Balbir Singh Junior was born on May 2, 1932, at Sansarpur in Jalandhar, also known as the nursery of hockey players in India.
Singh took to hockey when he was six years old. He studied at Lyallpur Khalsa College in Jalandhar and was first selected to play for the Indian hockey team in 1951.
In 1962, he joined the Army as an emergency commissioned officer. He played for the Services hockey team in the national tournaments at Delhi. Singh retired as a Major in 1984 and later settled in Chandigarh.
