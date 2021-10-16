Hosting T20 World Cup reinforces Dubai's status as a leading sporting destination

The emirate was chosen as the venue for the tournament because of its successful record of hosting multi-stage global tournaments.

Dubai, the headquarters of the International Cricket Council (I), is all set to stage the finals of the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The seventh edition of the global tournament, being held for the first time in the Middle East, reinforces Dubai’s rising status as one of the globe’s most prominent and safest destinations for international sporting events.

Dubai was chosen as the venue for the final of the 16-country tournament because of its successful record of hosting multi-stage global tournaments.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, said: "Dubai’s steady growth as a global sporting hub has been made possible by the strong support and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the extensive investments made in world-class infrastructure under His Highness’s directives. Encouraging international sporting activity and expanding the infrastructure in this sector, is a high priority of the leadership, and an integral part of the drive to transform Dubai into the world’s best city to live in and work.

"In addition to some of the globe’s best stadiums for various sports, Dubai is home to state-of-the-art coaching academies across disciplines, which are grooming the international stars of the future, all of which have made the emirate’s sports sector one of the fastest growing in the world."

Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council said: "The ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup is the latest example of leading global sports bodies choosing Dubai as a venue for mega international tournaments due to the world-class infrastructure and health and safety standards it offers. The generous support and encouragement extended by Dubai’s leadership for the sports sector and the extensive infrastructure projects that have been implemented over the years have made Dubai a major destination on the international sporting landscape. Strategic initiatives undertaken in Dubai to develop all aspects of sporting excellence have further reinforced Dubai’s leading global position in the sporting field and enabled the sector to grow and thrive."

The ICC Twenty20 World Cup to be held in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14. It features a total of 45 matches, 13 of which will be played in Dubai. Cricket fans from around the world are eagerly anticipating the second day of the Super 12 round when traditional rivals India and Pakistan renew their cricketing rivalry October 24. The match being held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is the biggest talking point of the tournament. Tickets for the India-Pakistan match were sold out in less than five hours. .

The 25,000-seat Dubai International Cricket Stadium located in Dubai Sports City will also be the venue for the final of the Twenty20 World Cup on November 14.