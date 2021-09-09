UAE's Al Muhairi makes history at world championships for young riders

Al Muhairi exhibited extraordinary maturity and composure to master an international field of 74 riders

UAE’s Saeed Salem Atiq Khamis Al Muhairi turned the FEI CSI 4 Star World Endurance Championships for Young Riders and Juniors into his time machine when he won the challenging 120 lm ride for the third consecutive time at Ermelo, Netherlands, on Thursday.

Still, only 19, Al Muhairi exhibited extraordinary maturity and composure to master an international field of 74 riders as he triumphantly crossed the finish line in a time of five hours, nine minutes and 10 seconds.

It was a stunning repeat performance of his Italian successes, at San Rossore in 2019 and Valeggio Sul Mincico in 2017.

Abdulla Ali Mohamed Ali Alamri, who trailed compatriot Al Muhairi for most of the ride, finished in second place in a time of five hours, nine minutes and 19 seconds.

In third place was Spanish teenager Rut Badia Marfa, who finished with a time of five hours, nine minutes and 25 seconds.

The endurance course at Ermelo took its toll on the riders as only 40 completed the course from the field of 74.

Three other UAE riders, Khalfan Juma Mohammed Khamis Beljafla, Hamdan Ahmad Mohammed Al Marri and Fares Ahmad Saeed Daafoos Amer Al Mansoori, were vetted out, denying the UAE team gold.

Al Muhairi found a willing ally in the 10-year-old Arabian female Haleh, who represented winning trainer Mohammed Ahmad Ali Al Subose and the powerful M7 Endurance Stables in Dubai.

Runner-up Ali Alamri was aboard the F3 Endurance Stables-owned 12-year-old Tonki Dee Boo Nasil, a Part-bred Arabian, trained by Khalifa Ghanim Al Marri.

RESULTS

FEI CSI 4 Star World Endurance Championships for Young Riders

Venue: Ermelo, Netherlands

Distance: 120km

Starters: 74

Finishers: 40

TOP FIVE

1 Saeed Salem Atiq Khamis Al Muhairi (UAE)

Time: 5 hrs 09 minutes 10 seconds.

2 Abdulla Ali Mohamed Ali Alamri (UAE)

Time: 05 hours 09 minutes 19 seconds.

3 Rut Badia Marfa (Spain)

Time: 05hours, 09 minutes, 25 seconds

4 Anne Marijn Kok (France)

Time: 05 hours 25 minutes 51 seconds

5 Lea Vandekerckhove (Netherlands)

Time: 05 hours 38 minutes 00 seconds