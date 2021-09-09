UAE's Al Muhairi makes history at world championships for young riders
Al Muhairi exhibited extraordinary maturity and composure to master an international field of 74 riders
UAE’s Saeed Salem Atiq Khamis Al Muhairi turned the FEI CSI 4 Star World Endurance Championships for Young Riders and Juniors into his time machine when he won the challenging 120 lm ride for the third consecutive time at Ermelo, Netherlands, on Thursday.
Still, only 19, Al Muhairi exhibited extraordinary maturity and composure to master an international field of 74 riders as he triumphantly crossed the finish line in a time of five hours, nine minutes and 10 seconds.
It was a stunning repeat performance of his Italian successes, at San Rossore in 2019 and Valeggio Sul Mincico in 2017.
Abdulla Ali Mohamed Ali Alamri, who trailed compatriot Al Muhairi for most of the ride, finished in second place in a time of five hours, nine minutes and 19 seconds.
In third place was Spanish teenager Rut Badia Marfa, who finished with a time of five hours, nine minutes and 25 seconds.
The endurance course at Ermelo took its toll on the riders as only 40 completed the course from the field of 74.
Three other UAE riders, Khalfan Juma Mohammed Khamis Beljafla, Hamdan Ahmad Mohammed Al Marri and Fares Ahmad Saeed Daafoos Amer Al Mansoori, were vetted out, denying the UAE team gold.
Al Muhairi found a willing ally in the 10-year-old Arabian female Haleh, who represented winning trainer Mohammed Ahmad Ali Al Subose and the powerful M7 Endurance Stables in Dubai.
Runner-up Ali Alamri was aboard the F3 Endurance Stables-owned 12-year-old Tonki Dee Boo Nasil, a Part-bred Arabian, trained by Khalifa Ghanim Al Marri.
RESULTS
FEI CSI 4 Star World Endurance Championships for Young Riders
Venue: Ermelo, Netherlands
Distance: 120km
Starters: 74
Finishers: 40
TOP FIVE
1 Saeed Salem Atiq Khamis Al Muhairi (UAE)
Time: 5 hrs 09 minutes 10 seconds.
2 Abdulla Ali Mohamed Ali Alamri (UAE)
Time: 05 hours 09 minutes 19 seconds.
3 Rut Badia Marfa (Spain)
Time: 05hours, 09 minutes, 25 seconds
4 Anne Marijn Kok (France)
Time: 05 hours 25 minutes 51 seconds
5 Lea Vandekerckhove (Netherlands)
Time: 05 hours 38 minutes 00 seconds
-
Horse racing
UAE's Al Muhairi makes history at world...
Al Muhairi exhibited extraordinary maturity and composure to master... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Virus case in India camp casting doubt on fifth...
England batsman Jos Buttler said they have 'fingers crossed' the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
India cancel practice after physio tests positive ...
England vice-captain Jos Buttler was hopeful the match would go ahead READ MORE
-
Football
Arteta says Norwich game is 'must-win' for rock-...
Arteta’s position as manager is under increasing threat, with... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Sheikh Mohammed reviews Covid...
The Dubai Ruler praises UAE’s teamwork in its response to the... READ MORE
-
Europe
Covid-19: Italy approves booster shots for some...
The third shot should be administered at least six months after the... READ MORE
-
World
Main Paris attacks accused disrupts trial
The man claims 3 of his co-accused knew nothing about the plot READ MORE
-
News
Residents gear up for 2021 Dubai Fitness...
The initiative by the Crown Prince of Dubai has motivated residents... READ MORE
News
Video: Snake on display in Abu Dhabi believed to be world's largest
8 September 2021
Real Estate
Watch: Potential buyers queue up to get townhouses in Dubai
8 September 2021
Government
UAE Embassy in India issues advisory against suspicious sites
8 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Special Expo 2020 Dubai passport launched
9 September 2021
Bollywood
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's mother passes away
8 September 2021
Business
Pakistan loses emerging market status after MSCI's downgrade