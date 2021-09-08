UAE'S Al Muhairi eyes hat trick in Netherlands
UAE will also be looking to complete a hat trick of wins in the Team Event, having struck gold at San Rossore and Valeggio Sul Mincio
Two-time champion Sayed Salem Atiq Khamis Al Muhairi will spearhead the UAE’s challenge at the 2021 FEI World Endurance Championship for Young Riders and Juniors which will be held at Ermelo, Netherlands.
The 19-year-old rider, who recorded impressive wins at the last two editions of the event at San Rossore (2019) and Valeggio Sui Mincio (2017), in Italy, is among five UAE riders who will compete for individual and team honours at the prestigious bi-annual Championships.
The last edition of the FEI World Endurance Championship for Young Riders and Juniors which took place in San Rossore, Pisa, in September, 2019, saw the complete dominance of the UAE team with Saeed Almuhairi (M7 Endurance Stables) winning the gold.
The other members of the UAE team are Abdulla Ali Mohamed Ali Alamri, Fares Ahmad Saeed Daafoos Amer Al Mansoori, Hamdan Ahmad Mohd Al Marri and Khalfan Juma Mohammed Khamis Beljafla who is the youngest member of the squad.
UAE will also be looking to complete a hat trick of wins in the Team Event having struck gold at San Rossore and Valeggio Sul Mincio.
Some of the world’s best long-distance riders will compete in championship which will be held over four legs on Thursday at Ermelo, the headquarters for equestrian disciplines in the Netherlands.
Saeed Salem Atiq Khamis Al Muhairi, who is chasing endurance history, said: “It is very exciting and I feel privileged to be in this position to represent UAE and make the country proud. The main thing is that I feel I am improving and performing better. I have the confidence and I am going to the Netherlands to give my best.”
Major General Mohammed Essa Al Adhab, General Manager, Dubai Equestrian Club (DEC) was confident of UAE’s success in the event.
“In what has been a very difficult year for sport with the current pandemic, UAE is delighted to be able to send our national team to the World Endurance Championship for Young Riders and Juniors,” Al Adhab said.
“Good and safe planning between the officials and rider has led to our participation in the Netherlands. Hopefully we go to the event with a positive attitude to give our best.”
