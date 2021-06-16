Royal Ascot: Godolphin's Real World and Kemari steal the show

Kemari announced himself as a top stayer in the making with a decisive victory in the G2 Queen's Vase

It was a glorious day for Godolphin, the Dubai-based racing operation, at the Royal Ascot on Wednesday as two of their horses finished first. Real World produced an exhilarating performance in the Royal Hunt Cup and then Kemari clinched victory in the G2 Queen’s Vase.

Real World, the Saeed bin Suroor-trained four-year-old, encountering turf for the first time having raced on the all-weather in the UK and on dirt in Dubai, tracked Eastern World on the far rail as the 30 runners split into two groups over the straight mile.

Real World took up the running on his side two and a half furlongs from home and readily opened up a commanding advantage over his group. The Dark Angel homebred galloped out relentlessly under Marco Ghiani to beat his nearest pursuer on the stands’ rail, Astro King, by nearly five lengths.

“Real World is a good horse. This year, he has been showing that he is a nice type and he has just come right. Two days ago, I said to Marco Ghiani to ride the horse and that, to be famous and for the world to watch you, you have to win this race at Royal Ascot. I am very happy for him,” Saeed bin Suroor said.

“This was Real World’s first run on turf and, even with the fast ground, he handled it well. He is a horse with Group class. I think there is a Listed race that we could target.

“Every race is big at Royal Ascot, even the handicaps, so it is great to have a winner.”

Meanwhile, Godolphin’s Kemari announced himself as a top stayer in the making with a decisive victory in the G2 Queen’s Vase over a mile and three-quarters on day two of Royal Ascot.

The son of Dubawi, stepping up in class and trip for Charlie Appleby following an easy success in a Yarmouth maiden, broke well and settled in third on the inside rail as Law Of The Sea led the 13 runners.

Kemari continued to travel kindly turning for home and quickened powerfully between horses to take up the running just inside the two-furlong pole. He soon opened up daylight and galloped out strongly for William Buick, crossing the line a length and a half clear of the staying-on Wordsworth in second.

“I must give the team at home a lot of credit for this – Kemari has been a challenging horse during the winter. He was gelded, and had his hood on for his first start, but full credit to them, they have done a great job,” said Charlie Appleby.