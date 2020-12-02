Meydan racing: All eyes on Pakistan Star

The Entisar sponsored by Hamdan bin Mohammed Cruise Terminal has attracted a field of nine

Racing at Meydan on Thursday evening is undoubtedly the best fixture of the new season thus far, featuring a pair of Listed contests with proven Dubai World Cup Carnival runners set to be joined by those with aspirations for the 2021 international extravaganza.

Over the same 2,000m on dirt as the Dubai World Cup itself, The Entisar sponsored by Hamdan bin Mohammed Cruise Terminal has attracted a field of nine with all eyes likely to be focused on the enigmatic Pakistan Star, making both his local and dirt debut having joined Doug Watson after a varied career in Hong Kong.

The seven-year-old Shamardal gelding was foaled in Germany, but has raced, to date solely in Hong Kong, twice winning at Group One level, but just as famous, initially, for missing the break and producing a flying finish.

However, his final appearance in Hong Kong, just over a year ago in the middle of November, ended abruptly when the horse basically pulled himself up after less than 200m.

Stable jockey Pat Dobbs rides with Sam Hitchcott aboard stable companion Just A Penny, considered by many as a Jebel Ali specialist having registered all nine career wins ‘up the hill’.

Watson, seeking a fifth win in a race inaugurated as recently as 2013, said: “Pakistan Star has settled in really well and has been a pleasure to deal with. Obviously we need to find out if he handles the dirt in a race; he has worked very nicely on it, but a race is a different matter and we are looking forward to running him.

“Just A Penny has not run at Meydan for a long time, but we thought it’s worth trying him there; the Jebel Ali Mile and Stakes are currently his main targets.”

For Satish Seemar, Saltarin Dubai was runner-up in this last year under Richard Mullen and the pair will be hoping to go one place better and record a third course and distance victory together. They won a carnival handicap in January 2019 and, in March 2018, landed the Listed Curlin Handicap.

Seemar also saddles George Villiers, another to have won a carnival handicap over this 2000m track and trip, in his case in January last year.