Exciting new races added to horse racing season

The new calendar will feature a four-race 'Jumeirah Series' on turf launched for the Classic generation

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Racing Club announced an enhanced racing calendar for the 2021/22 season.

The new calendar will feature a four-race ‘Jumeirah Series’ on turf launched for the Classic generation, plus an exciting new race for Super Saturday.

The addition of new races increases the total prize money for the racing season to over $40 million.

Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook, Chairman of Dubai Racing Club, said the new step has been taken to support the racing industry.

“The introduction of new races within the framework of the Dubai World Cup Carnival is part of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s efforts to continually improve Dubai’s equestrian offering and also to support racing both within the UAE and overseas,” Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook said.

The Dubai World Cup Carnival, which begins on January 13 at the Meydan Racecourse, will have several new races for 2022. The popular Super Saturday card, scheduled for March 5, will welcome the addition of a new race in the form of the $300,000 Ras Al Khor over 1,400 meters on turf.

“1,400 meters or seven Furlongs is one of the most popular distances in thoroughbred racing, yet it has very few high valued feature events run over the trip. We believe the Ras Al Khor will eventually become a global fixture that will be promoted to our Dubai World Cup meeting,” Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook said.

“Moreover, the Classic generation are well catered for on both turf and dirt in the upcoming season. Longstanding three-year-old dirt events such as the UAE 2000 Guineas, Al Bastikaya and UAE Derby have all been given prize money increases. We have also introduced the Jumeirah Series of turf races which is a significant addition to the programme. The series features the $150,000 Jumeirah Classic Trial over 1,400m, the $75,000 Jumeirah Derby Trial over 1,800m, the $150,000 Jumeirah Classic over 1,600m and the $200,000 Jumeirah Derby over 2000m.”

Meanwhile, the prize money for the world’s most spectacular race day, the Dubai World Cup, which boasts a dazzling card of six Group 1s and three Group 2 contests, has been enhanced to $30.5 million.

Due to take place on March 26 next year, all races will be run for at least $1 million, which ensures Dubai’s commitment to the racing industry.

The Dubai Racing Club also announced that the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic is offering a $6 million purse, moving it back to its pre-pandemic value.

The Group 1 Dubai Turf, sponsored by DP World, is being increased to $5 million, while the flagship event – the Dubai World Cup, sponsored by Emirates Airline – is maintaining the highest purse of the night at $12 million.