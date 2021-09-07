Dubai racing season prize money raised to more than $40 million

The 2021-2022 race season is set to kick-off on November 4

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Racing Club (DRC) announced on Tuesday that the overall prize money for the 2021-2022 flat-racing season will be more than $40 million.

The domestic racing season offers over $2.3 million while the 2022 Dubai World Cup Carnival (DWCC) is now valued at more than $7.5 million.

The Dubai World Cup (DWC) meeting on March 26, 2022 now has a total purse of $30.5 million, with all races securing at least $1 million in prize money.

Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Dubai Racing Club, said: “The directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to increase the prize money for the 2021-2022 flat-racing season are part of Dubai’s commitment to support global horse racing in rebounding from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as enhancing the horizons of excellence in both domestic and international racing. Under His Highness’s leadership, Dubai has been proactive in ensuring that horse racing continues to thrive in a protected environment that ensures the safety of all participants without compromising on the passion and competitive spirit that animates this sport.”

“As a major hub for horse racing events, Dubai will continue to take leadership in introducing initiatives that boost the sector and revitalize the global fraternity of horse owners, trainers and other equestrian professionals. We look forward to witnessing more iconic races, discovering new stars, and celebrating this wonderful sport in our new season, which begins in November,” he added.

The 2021-2022 race season, which will kick off on Thursday, November 4, will include 22 meetings in all.

Consequently, the 2022 Dubai World Cup Carnival (DWCC), one of the highlights of the racing season, which begins on Thursday, January 13, with 8 race meetings will culminate in 5th of March’s Super Saturday. As part of the Dubai World Cup extravaganza, Super Saturday has received an enhancement in prize money and will now offer a total purse of more than $2.2 million.