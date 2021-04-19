- EVENTS
Amateur jockey Lorna Brooke dies following fall
After complications she was placed in an induced coma on Friday
Amateur jumps jockey Lorna Brooke died in hospital on Monday following a fall at Taunton earlier this month, the Injured Jockeys Fund (IJF) announced. She was 37.
Brooke was riding Orchestrated for her mother, Susan Brooke, when the horse fell at the third fence in a handicap chase on April 8.
She was taken to intensive care in a Bristol hospital in southwest England for observation and tests on a suspected spinal injury.
After complications she was placed in an induced coma on Friday.
“It is with deep sadness that we have to share the tragic news that Lorna Brooke passed away yesterday,” the IJF said in a statement.
“Her family thank everyone for their kindness in the last few weeks, particularly the staff at Southmead Hospital who were so professional.
“They will be having a private funeral and will hold a celebration of Lorna’s life once Covid restrictions allow.”
A minute’s silence will be held before Monday’s British race meetings.
Retired riding legend AP McCoy tweeted his tribute.
“Heartbreakingly sad news. thoughts and prayers with her family.
“RIP Lorna (with a broken heart emoji).”
Brooke rode 17 winners during her career with her most prestigious victory coming in Ireland at Fairyhouse in 2015 in the inaugural Ladies Handicap Chase.
“We are all devastated to hear of the death of Lorna Brooke,” tweeted Fairyhouse.
“She was so proud to win the 1st ever ladies chase run in Ireland or England in 2015.
“She rode 25/1 shot Moonlone Lane for Paul Stafford and was just so happy to get a ride in the race but her smile says it all on winning.”
