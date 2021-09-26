Hamilton wins 100th F1 race to take lead over Verstappen
Seven-time world champion retakes championship lead from the Dutchman
Lewis Hamilton became the first Formula One driver to win 100 races with victory in the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday to retake the championship lead from Max Verstappen.
Hamilton dropped to seventh place when he was boxed in at the first corner but fought back and passed Lando Norris for the win when the McLaren driver stayed out on slick tires in late rain and slid off the track.
Ton up for Lewis #RussianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/4nVUm1IeRg— Formula 1 (@F1) September 26, 2021
Hamilton turned Verstappen’s five-point championship lead into a two-point lead of his own as the Dutch driver finished second after a dramatic drive from last on the grid. Carlos Sainz was third for Ferrari.
Verstappen started last after a penalty for an engine change in his Red Bull but sliced through the field and had Hamilton in sight by the halfway stage. Hamilton’s Mercedes worked better on the hard tires in the second half of the race and Verstappen’s charge seemed to have stalled when he was overtaken by the Alpine of Fernando Alonso and stuck in seventh.
But then the rain came and Verstappen switched to intermediate tires early, allowing him to claim an unexpected podium finish and limit the damage to his hopes of a first title. Norris trailed in seventh after his gamble to stay on dry tires failed. — AP
RESULT:
1. (4) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 53 laps, 1:30:41.001, 25 points
2. (20) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 53, +53.271 seconds, 18
3. (2) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 53, +1:02.475, 15
4. (5) Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 53, +1:05.607, 12
5. (16) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 53, +1:07.533, 10
6. (6) Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 53, +1:21.321, 8
7. (1) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 53, +1:27.224, 7
8. (13) Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 53, +1:28.955, 4
9. (8) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 53, +1:30.076, 2
10. (3) George Russell, Great Britain, Williams, 53, +1:40.551, 1
11. (7) Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 53, +1:46.198
12. (10) Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 52, +1 lap
13. (11) Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 52, +1 lap
14. (9) Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 52, +1 lap
15. (19) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 52, +1 lap
16. (17) Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing, 52, +1 lap
17. (12) Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 52, +1 lap
18. (15) Nikita Mazepin, Russia, Haas F1 Team, 51, +2 laps
19. (18) Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams, did not finish, 47
20. (14) Mick Schumacher, Germany, Haas F1 Team, did not finish, 32
-
Sports
IPL 2021: Royals sense an opportunity against...
Sanju Samson's team are still in with a chance to make the playoffs READ MORE
-
Cricket
Rajasthan Royals, INSEAD to launch joint online...
With this collaboration, Rajasthan Royals will take another major... READ MORE
-
Sports
Dubai to host IPL and T20 World Cup finals
The Indian Premier League, world's richest cricket tournament, is... READ MORE
-
Sports
Usyk ends Joshua’s reign as world...
The Ukrainian became just the third boxer after Evander Holyfield of... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Meet the robots that will guide...
They will provide a wide variety of smart services that provide a... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Timelapse: How Expo 2020 site rose from the desert
The 40-second clip shows 8-year work that went into creating the... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Safari: 'Breakfast with the birds' among...
Visitors can feed and brush animals like rhinoceroses, giraffes, and... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: 5-lane drive-through PCR testing...
The centre can conduct 10,000 tests per day, with results issued in 4 ... READ MORE
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister
25 September 2021
News
Dubai ranked fifth-best city in the world
26 September 2021
Europe
La Palma Airport flights cancelled due to volcanic ash cloud
25 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline