Vijay Singh pulls out of Masters due to illness
The Fijian golfer was eight-over par 10 holes through his second round before withdrawing
Fiji’s Vijay Singh has withdrawn from the ongoing Masters at Augusta National due to illness, organisers said on Saturday.
The three-times Major winner, who shot a first-round 75, was eight-over par 10 holes through his second round before pulling out.
Due to illness, Vijay Singh has officially withdrawn from Masters Tournament competition after completion of 10 holes in his second round.— The Masters (@TheMasters) November 14, 2020
“Due to illness, Vijay Singh has officially withdrawn from Masters Tournament competition after completion of 10 holes in his second round,” organisers said in a statement on Twitter.
World number one Dustin Johnson is among four players to have grabbed a share of the lead at nine under par before play was suspended due to darkness on Friday.
