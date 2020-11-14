Golf
Vijay Singh pulls out of Masters due to illness

Reuters/Augusta
November 14, 2020
Vijay Singh has officially withdrawn from Masters Tournament competition, organisers said in a statement on Twitter. — Twitter

The Fijian golfer was eight-over par 10 holes through his second round before withdrawing

Fiji’s Vijay Singh has withdrawn from the ongoing Masters at Augusta National due to illness, organisers said on Saturday.

The three-times Major winner, who shot a first-round 75, was eight-over par 10 holes through his second round before pulling out.

“Due to illness, Vijay Singh has officially withdrawn from Masters Tournament competition after completion of 10 holes in his second round,” organisers said in a statement on Twitter.

World number one Dustin Johnson is among four players to have grabbed a share of the lead at nine under par before play was suspended due to darkness on Friday.




