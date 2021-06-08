UAE golf industry forum is a first of its kind
The UAE golf industry is once again booming despite Covid-19
A first of its kind UAE Golf Forum will be held on Sunday, June 20, as a back-drop of the Emirates Amateur Golf League (EAGL) Mini-Series to be held on Fire course, Jumeirah Golf Estates.
This will be one of the promised entertainment elements of the newly created 9-hole test event that, according to the organisers’ social media platforms, has the ambitious hashtag: #disruptingUAECorporateGolf.
The invite only event will have 100 plus guests in the Jumeirah Golf Estates Ballroom organised under strict Covid-19 government rules.
Moderated by ARN’s Dubai Eye’s ‘golf guru’ Robbie Greenfield, it looks likely to be split into two sessions; the first about the golf clubs and golf industry in the UAE and the second session about the future of golf.
Confirmed panelists for the first session are Khalfan Al Kaabi, the new owner of the Abu Dhabi Golf Club including the Abu Dhabi Westin Hotel, Mark Chapleski, President of TROON International and Chris May, CEO of Dubai Golf, the owning and management company for Emirates Golf Club, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club and Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai.
The second session has confirmed panelists, Simon Corkill, the Executive Tournament Director of FALCON & ASSOCIATES, the owners, promoters and organisers of the Dubai Desert Classic and the Dubai Moonlight Classic on the Ladies’ European Tour, Roger Duthie and Nick Tarratt.
Duthie has recently taken up the position of Chief Sponsorship Officer of PERFORMANCE54, the highly respected global golf agency that is looking to challenge the traditional professional golf tournament model.
During his nearly 20 years at Emirates Airline, Duthie led a team of marketing professionals in activating some of the world’s most prestigious sporting and cultural events.
Meanwhile, Nick Tarratt will complete the confirmed panellists, as a 31-year veteran of the UAE Golf Industry.
Robbie Greenfield has promised an entertaining and engaging forum to discuss success stories’ potential challenges for everyone and perhaps, especially, where the UAE Golf Industry should work together and where it should encourage healthy rivalry amongst the Golf Clubs and operators.
The UAE golf industry is once again booming despite Covid-19 and arguably, encouraged by Covid-19.
The UAE Golf Industry has had to face huge challenges over the last 15 months; locally, regionally and internationally.
Sudesh Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of the EAGL Mini-Series commented at the confirmation of all the panelists: “I understand the UAE Golf Industry does not get together very often. This EAGL Mini-Series event is the ideal event to introduce all these golf industry heavyweights to an impressive audience of UAE and regional business executives through the platform of golf and the EAGL Mini-Series.”
This event looks like a ‘hot ticket’ and a must attend.
If anyone is interested in attending this ‘invite only’ Forum and Gala Dinner please contact fairwayviewskt@gmail.com on a first come first served basis.
There are just a few places left in this first of its kind initiative.
GOLF TOURNAMENTS AROUND THE WORLD THIS WEEK
PGA TOUR www.pgatour.com
June 10–13
Palmetto Championship at Congaree
Venue: Congaree Golf Club, Ridgeland, SC, US
Purse: $7.3 million
EUROPEAN TOUR www.europeantour.com
June 10-13
Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika
Venue: Valdda G&CC, Gothenburg, Sweden
Purse: €1 million
LPGA TOUR www.lpga.com
June 10–13
LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship
Venue: Lake Merced GC, Daly City, Ca, US
Purse: $1.5 million
PGA CHAMPIONS TOUR www.pgatour.com
June 11–13
American Family Insurance Championship
Venue: University Ridge GC, Madison, WI, US
Purse: $2.4 million
LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR www.ladieseuropeantour.com
See European Tour above/Mixed Event:
June 10–13
Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika
Venue: Valdda G&CC, Gothenburg, Sweden
Purse: €1 million
CHALLENGE TOUR www.europeantour.com
June 10–13
Challenge de Cadiz
Venue: Iberostar Real Club de Golf Novo Sancti Petri, Cadiz, Spain
Purse: €200,000
