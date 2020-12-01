The importance of this big golf week for the players in Dubai

The top 60 players on the 2020 Race to Dubai can only be calculated on Sunday night after the conclusion in South Africa

Dubai will be the centre of attention of the golfing world over the next 12 days showcasing Dubai and both golf courses at Jumeirah Golf Estates, this week Fire course and next week Earth course.

According to European Tour historians, it seems that no venue has ever held two consecutive tournament weeks on two different courses. Another first for Dubai!

Now to the figures and numbers for this week for the players.

There are just three more events on the European Tour this season, the two in Dubai and this week the South African Open being held at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, which finishes on Sunday.

It must be noted that all the Top 60 may not all enter the DP World Tour Championship so that Top 60 eligibility qualifying line is likely to slip further down the Rankings.

In addition, a new condition of entry is applicable this year with any player in the Top 75 of the OWGR following this year’s Masters, also eligible to enter the DP World Tour Championship as long as they have satisfied the conditions of European Tour membership. The full list of entries will be confirmed only on Sunday night.

All this week in both South Africa and Dubai there will be many players watching scores and positions of key players after and before each round, all on the cusp of qualification for next week’s Dubai finale.

They should all be focusing on their own game, but that is certainly easier said than done in the heat of the action. Positions on the Race to Dubai will be changing by the round, by the hole and every shot will count.

So, in effect there are three stories this week on the European Tour: Who will win the Golf in Dubai Championship? Who will win the South African Open? And which 60 players plus the OWGR players will qualify to play in next week’s DP World Tour Championship?

That is the game of golf, small margins of winning or losing, with some hero and hard luck player stories inevitable over the next 12 days.

Just to put everything in context, someone will be taking home at least $3 million in winnings from Dubai a week on Sunday, the richest first prize in world golf.

It will make a fascinating watch and all that is certain is that there will be at least one happy golfer come the evening of Sunday, December 13, the winner of the 2020 DP World Tour Championship!

fairwayviewskt@gmail.com