Summer golf goes on! Independence Day Cup to tee off on August 21

The 2021 Independence Day Cup will have a 4 pm shotgun and is a 9-hole tournament.

Local golf seems to be a real success story for Dubai and the UAE this year despite the Covid-19 and related challenges.

Local UAE golf rounds have seen record numbers over the last 12 months along with the positive impact of TOPGOLF Dubai at Emirates Golf Club, which have collectively somewhat compensated the UAE golf industry for the significant drop, or perhaps disappearance in some cases, of both Corporate Golf and international golf visitors.

One such summer 2021 initiative is the Independence Day Cup to be held on Saturday, August 21 at the Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club.

The person behind the project is Professor Adil Matin, President of Retail TV with this first event being a celebration of both the Indian and Pakistan Independence Days.

There will be a maximum of 52 players in this Individual Stableford format with 95% handicap allowance with players using their Handicap Index.

The event is open to men, ladies and juniors of all nationalities as long as they hold a valid Emirates Golf Federation Handicap.

The handicap limits are 28 for men and boys and 36 for women and girls. Entries are now being accepted on-line on https://www.wetelgolf.com/services#Taxes

The website is live and entries are being accepted on a first come first served basis.

Entry Fees include Green Fees and a prize presentation Buffet post golf.

The Entry Fees are as follows: SGSC Full Members: Dh 95. SGSC Midweek Members: Dh 165. Non-SGSC Members: Dh 240. EGF Members: Dhs 220.

In addition to the overall, divisional and novelty prizes there will be a special Hole-in-One prize on a designated hold of a BMW 218i Gran Coupe sponsored by BMW AGMC, all within the R&A Amateur Status Rules and Regulations.

Matin said at the tournament launch announcement, “We are all excited to be hosting our first tournament in August. We are always impressed with the level of interest in golf across the board even in the summer heat in the UAE. This is the first of many golf events we plan to organise in the coming season. Our vision is to promote golf in the UAE through the platform of corporate golf aligned with WeTel TV.

“Our WeTel TV platform is available on Etisalat Channel 336 as well as on Apple TV and Amazon TV. We are the Official Media Member of EXPO 2020 and the only English UAE based Information TV Channel in the UAE.”

Other golf tournaments being planned by Matin and his committee for the forthcoming season include the International Peace Day Tolerance Cup which will be a team format involving participation under country flags. This is slated to take place on September 21. Further news and updates will be shared shortly.

Golf in the UAE involving corporate support has somewhat taken a back seat during the last 18 months but the signs are there, that it is ready to come back, perhaps bigger and better, as corporates are once again appreciating the value of the access to the golfing community alongside the appetite from golfers to have fun on the golf course, alongside a networking opportunity in a competitive golfing environment. For further information visit https://www.wetelgolf.com/services#Taxes or email fairwayviewskt@gmail.com.

