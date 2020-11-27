Sheikh Mansoor becomes patron of the DP World Tour Championship

The DP World Tour Championship, Dubai returns to Jumeirah Golf Estates for the 12th consecutive edition from December 10-13

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, has become the Patron of the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, the European Tour’s season-ending tournament.

Since its inception in 2009, the tournament has become one of the most high-profile events on the golfing calendar, with past winners including Lee Westwood, Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett and the reigning champion Jon Rahm, who last November claimed the title for the second time in three years and was also crowned the 2019 Race to Dubai Champion.

It is one of only four events in the emirate with a five-star rating as part of the Dubai Sports Council’s Sports Event Ranking System, a press release said.

“Dubai is one of the top sporting destinations of the world, especially for golf fans and aficionados, and it is only befitting that we host the season-ending finale of the European Tour here,” Sheikh Mansoor said.

“Dubai has been home to the DP World Tour Championship since 2009, and the event has produced some of golf’s most memorable moments through the years. We have also seen the season’s most consistent performers honoured here alongside the tournament winner, with the Race to Dubai champion being crowned at the Earth course.

“This event, then, is a double-celebration for golf, and this year, it will hold an even greater symbolism given all the challenges we have faced since the COVID-19 outbreak.

“So, we look forward to welcoming the world’s leading golfers back to Dubai for the 12th edition of the DP World Tour Championship, as well as the culmination of the Race to Dubai. This championship has enjoyed a special place on Dubai’s annual sports calendar, and it has played a big part in enhancing Dubai’s reputation of being the destination of choice for the world’s leading sports stars and events, and the world’s leading sports tourism hub.”

An additional event was recently announced by the European Tour with the Golf in Dubai Championship presented by DP World set to be played on the Fire course at Jumeirah Golf Estates the week preceding the DP World Tour Championship, December 2-5, meaning the emirate will play host to a captivating double-header to bring the 2020 season to a close.

Attendance at both events will be for invited guests only. Golf fans can follow the action on the Dubai Sports channel in the UAE or by tuning into their local network as well as staying up to date with all of the action at www.europeantour.com and on the European Tour’s social media channels.