Rory McIlroy to vie for Dubai Duty Free Irish Open glory
John Catlin, the 2020 champion, and Aaron Rai, the runner-up, are both back for the event again
This week the eyes of the golfing world will be on the €3 million Dubai Duty Free Irish Open (July 1-July 4) which will take place at the 7,250 yards Par 72 Mount Juliet Estate in County Kilkenny, Ireland.
Some of the world’s best golfers have won this iconic event over the years. Ben Crenshaw (US, 1976), Hubert Green (US, 1977), Ken Brown (England, 1978), Sam Torrance (Scotland, 1981 & 1995), John O’Leary (Ireland, 1982), Seve Ballesteros (Spain, 1983, 1985 & 1986), Bernhard Langer (Germany, 1984, 1987 & 1994), Ian Woosnam (Wales, 1988 & 1989), Jose-Maria Olazabal (Spain, 1990), Sir Nick Faldo (England, 1991, 1992 & 1993), Colin Montgomerie (Scotland, 1996, 1997 & 2001) and Sergio Garcia (Spain, 1999) have their names on the winner’s board.
Is there a better list of champions for any golf tournament in the world, golf major or otherwise?
It very much became a must-watch event in the 1980s with all the stars of the European Tour and the world of golf competing and very often winning. The iconic Portmarnock Golf Club, Ireland, has been the event’s spiritual home, having hosted it on 19 occasions.
This week some of the finest modern players will vie for the glory.
John Catlin, the 2020 champion, and Aaron Rai, the runner-up, are both back for the event again.
Rory McIlroy, the 2016 winner, will be a marquee player alongside Irish golfers Shane Lowry, winner as an amateur of the title in 2009 at County Louth, Leinster, Northern Ireland, as well as major winners Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell.
Also in the tournament is the recent winner of the Scandinavian Mixed, Jonathan Caldwell.
A grand total of 16 players from the island of Ireland will be in the field.
The event is week 20 on the 42-event 2021 Race to Dubai which will culminate at the end of this season with the $9 million DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, on Earth course, Jumeirah Golf Estates (November 18–21).
Emirates Airline are an official partner of the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.
The event will see only a limited number of spectators due to Covid-19, while a number of tickets will be “donated to key frontline workers in recognition of their dedicated work throughout the pandemic”.
Advice from ‘Fairway Views,’ watch it on the TV, no better place to watch!
fairwayviewskt@gmail.com
GOLF EVENTS AROUND THE WORLD THIS WEEK
PGA Tour www.pgatour.com
July 1–4
Rocket Mortgage Classic
Venue: Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Mi, US
Purse: $7.5 million
EUROPEAN TOUR www.europeantour.com
July 1–4
Dubai Duty Free Irish Open
Venue: Mount Juliet Estate, County Kilkenny, Ireland
Purse: €3 million
European Tour on TV this week on Dubai Sports Channel (UAE Local Times):
Dubai Duty Free Irish Open:
Thursday 1600–2100
Friday 1600–2100
Saturday 1600–2030
Sunday 1600–2030
LPGA www.lpga.com
July 1-4
Volunteers of America Classic
Venue: Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas, US
Purse: $1.5 million
PGA Champions Tour www.pgatour.com
July 2–4
Dick’s Sporting Goods Open
Venue: En-Joie GC, Endicott, NY, US
Purse: $2,050,000
Ladies European Tour www.ladieseuropeantour.com
June 30–July 3
Big Green Egg Open
Venue: Rosendaelsche Golf Club, The Netherlands
Purse: €200,000
-
Golf
Rory McIlroy to vie for Dubai Duty Free Irish...
John Catlin, the 2020 champion, and Aaron Rai, the runner-up, are... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Zverev cruises into Wimbledon second round
Zverev will play the winner of the match between Tennys Sandgren,... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Petr Korda's son Sebastian makes Wimbledon...
Sebastian's father Petr was the 1998 Australian Open champion READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Tour de France riders stage protest amid road...
Several riders have criticised race organisers for setting up what... READ MORE
-
News
Economy is our top priority: Sheikh Mohammed
Sheikh Mohammed said Dubai Chamber will take the UAE towards a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Vaccinated people are less vulnerable to...
The UAE has maintained its first place in global ranking in the rate... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flights from 4 countries suspended till July 21:...
The decision has been taken due to the prevalent Covid-19 situation. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: New 24x7 residency visa service launched
Customers can connect with the dedicated service team and follow up... READ MORE
Jobs
UAE: Paid internship offers over Dh26,000 salary