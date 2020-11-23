Rivoli Group announces 2nd qualifier winners for Omega Nations Golf Tour 2020

The tournament will end on December 9 after the third qualifying round which will take place on November 25.

The second qualifier of the OMEGA Nations Golf Tour 2020, which was hosted by the Rivoli Group on October 28 at the Dubai Hills Golf Club, concluded with an exciting finish between the qualifying teams.

The two ball net stableford aggregate scores format tournament saw Barry Simpson and Andrew Wood take the first place in the second qualifier with a net aggregate of 74 points against Samarth Bahl and Rohit Nath, who finished close on 73 points, with Sean Millensted and Nigel White finishing third at 71 points.

The tournament is part of the second series of the OMEGA Nations Golf Tour 2020 in association with UBS and began in March this year. The tournament will end on December 9 after the third qualifying round which will take place on November 25 at the Dubai Hills Golf Club.