Reed extends lead in Race to Dubai as DP World Tour Championship looms
Some of the world’s best golfers are set to take on the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates from December 10-13.
Patrick Reed extended his advantage at the top of the European Tour’s Race to Dubai just three weeks before the season-ending DP World Tour Championship with a share of 10th position at the Masters Tournament.
The former Masters champion, who finished second behind Francesco Molinari on the Race to Dubai Rankings in 2018, shot 68,68,71 and 72 at Augusta National to finish on nine under par at the delayed tournament which was moved from its original spot in April.
Former Race to Dubai champion Tommy Fleetwood finished on six under par which saw him bank 118.5 Race to Dubai points. The 29 year old has finished in the top three on the Race to Dubai Rankings for the last three years and is in a strong position again going into the end of the season as he cemented his spot in second.
Meanwhile, Victor Perez moved up one place to fifth in the Rankings after collecting 54 points with a share of 47th in Georgia.
This year’s $8 million DP World Tour Championship – the final Rolex Series event of 2020 — is only three weeks away with some of the world’s best players set to take on the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates from December 10-13.
“Following the Masters Tournament, we are now focused on the final four weeks of the European Tour season, with three tournaments in South Africa and a double-header in Dubai, with the Golf in Dubai Championship presented by DP World followed by our season-ending DP World Tour Championship,” said Tom Phillips, Head of European Tour Middle East. “We are all set for another exciting finale and we look forward to welcoming the players back to Dubai next month.”
Top 10 Race to Dubai Rankings
1 Patrick Reed (USA) 2427.7
2 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 1967.7
3 Collin Morikawa (US) 1881.7
4 Lee Westwood (Eng) 1793.0
5 Victor Perez (Fra) 1713.9
6 Aaron Rai (Eng) 1678.8
7 Louis Oosthuizen (SA) 1646.2
8 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng) 1453.0
9 Lucas Herbert (Aus) 1332.4
10 Paul Casey (Eng) 1248.8
