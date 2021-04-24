- EVENTS
Oleson leads in Gran Canaria
Denmark’s Thorbjorn Oleson shot a 9 under par 61 to lead at the half-way stage of the inaugural Euros 1.5 million Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, hosted by Rafa Cabrera Bello.
Oleson was playing in his first event on the 2021 Race to Dubai admitted he was short of practice after suffering a wrist injury earlier this year and recently welcomed the arrival of son Cooper.
Oleson’s bogey free round gave him a two round total of 14 under par and a one stroke lead from Will Besseling (Ned) and Rhys Enoch (Wales).
Tournament host and Dubai resident Rafa Cabrera Bello shot a second round 67 to lie in tied 23rd. Fellow Spaniard and Dubai resident Adri Arnaus shot a second round of 66 to make the cut on 5 under par.
The two round cut fell at 135 (-5) which is the lowest shot cut in European Tour history. 75 players have made the cut with the first tee time at 10.57 am UAE time and the leaders teeing off last at 4.55 pm UAE time.
For live TV watch on Dubai Sports Channel / Saturday’s broadcast timings (UAE times); 3.30 pm – 9.30 pm. For all Scores, updates and Live Scoring visit www.europeantour.com
