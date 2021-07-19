Morikawa a double major winner and looking for more
Next up for Morikawa is Japan for the Olympics, a chance to go from a silver jug to a gold medal
In a year of firsts in the majors, Collin Morikawa might have topped them all.
His performance over four days at the British Open was unlike anything seen at Royal St. George’s, even in such ideal weather for the English coast.
In his first real test of links golf, Morikawa didn’t make a bogey over his final 31 holes, blowing past mistake-prone Louis Oosthuizen and never flinching as Jordan Spieth made one last charge late Sunday afternoon.
Morikawa made three straight birdies at the turn to build a four-shot lead. He made a 20-foot birdie on the 14th when Spieth had closed to within one. He saved par with a 10-foot putt on the next hole for breathing room.
He played with the confidence of a major champion, which he is from his PGA Championship title last year. He showed the experience of a veteran. That part is up for debate.
“When you make history — and I’m 24 years old — it’s hard to grasp,” Morikawa said.
The silver claret jug in his possession as he stood on the 18th green, Morikawa first paid tribute to Matthias Schmid of Germany, who won the silver medal as low amateur.
“It feels like literally two years ago I was an amateur,” Morikawa told him.
That is entirely literal.
Two years ago, the ink was barely dry on his diploma from Cal. In the eight majors Morikawa has played since then, he has won two of them. The last player to win two professional majors in so few attempts was Bobby Jones nearly a century ago.
“It’s so hard to look back at the two short years that I have been a pro and see what I’ve done because I want more,” he said. “I enjoy these moments and I love it, and I want to teach myself to embrace it a little more.”
The major season began with Hideki Matsuyama becoming the first Japanese player to win the Masters. Phil Mickelson became the first player at age 50 to win a major at the PGA Championship. No one had ever birdied the last two holes at the US Open to win by one shot until Jon Rahm at Torrey Pines.
And then along came Morikawa, as pure an iron player as there is in the game today, making his own brand of history. He is the first to win two majors that he played for the first time.
Just under a year ago in his first time playing the only major restricted to pros, he won the PGA Championship at Harding Park by boldly hitting driver on the 16th hole for a 7-foot eagle. And then he won the British Open in his debut with a 4-under 66 to finish at 265, the second-lowest score in the history of golf’s oldest major.
“He’s got the potential and the game, and the head, to be able to manage any kind of bumps in the road,” Spieth said.
Next up for Morikawa is Japan for the Olympics, a chance to go from a silver jug to a gold medal.
-
Golf
Morikawa a double major winner and looking for...
Next up for Morikawa is Japan for the Olympics, a chance to go from a ... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: US gymnast tests positive
She tested positive at the team's training camp in Inzai city, east... READ MORE
-
Cricket
I was determined to hit the first ball for six,...
Kishan celebrated his 23rd birthday with a brilliant 42-ball-59 READ MORE
-
Global Sports
I am proud to be a part of UAE Team Emirates,...
Pogacar became the youngest rider in history to defend the Tour de... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flights from 16 countries to UAE remain...
The decision was announced in a new safety decision circular issued... READ MORE
-
News
UAE-Saudi relations remain strong: Sheikh Mohamed
He was received by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 antibodies persist at least 9 months...
98.8 per cent of people infected in February/March showed detectable... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,508 cases, 1,477 recoveries, 2...
The country has conducted 62.7 million tests so far. READ MORE
News
UAE: 6-day Eid Al Adha break begins tomorrow
18 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages