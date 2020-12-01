Jazz, Thomas, Romain and Danny could be in top four

All my players are now in Dubai with the arrival this morning of Danny Willett to the bubble.

At this time of the season I do not usually do too much work with any of my players.

It is just a matter of fine tuning parts of their game each week.

The hard yards, heavy core strength, fitness and conditioning, although an all year round requirement, has all been done during the year.

It is impossible for elite athletes to be always in top form, that is the human element of the game of golf and all other sports. Sometimes, for whatever reason, the game is just not there, it happens to the best around.

I coach Danny’s short game only and he seems positive and fresh as we worked on a couple of things and chatted through his thoughts

Perhaps somewhat of a ‘positive’ of Covid-19, if that is the correct phrase, is that the players are often exhausted when they arrive in Dubai in November and December for the season end, with at least 12 of the players in alternate years usually still with ‘hangovers’ from The Ryder Cup only a few weeks ago.

Danny also played all 18 holes on Fire course today, so is fully match fit to play tomorrow’s first round.

Danny has a great track record in Dubai having won both the OMEGA Dubai Desert Classic in 2016 prior to his Masters win and the winner of the 2018 DP World Tour Championship.

He is very comfortable in the sun and likes desert golf as well as the relaxed hospitality and surroundings of the City of Dubai.

Jazz Janewattananond, Thomas Pieters and Romain Wattel all completed their final practice sessions today and I have been asked by Khaleej Times for a prediction for who will do well this week based on the course set-up, greens, layout and the form of all the players coming into this week.

My unbiased opinion says that Jazz, Thomas, Romain and Danny could all be in the top four on Saturday evening, but do not push me on the final order of results and the winner, it could be in any order of those four players.

This coach has now gone back by coach to Atlantis, The Palm.

Another ‘Table for One’ for Mr Cowen and the usual early morning alarm call for the 5.30 am coach in the morning to be at the course by 6 am.

There is always a sense of excitement on the eve of Round 1 at any tournament, whether it’s a Major, a tournament or even at home for the Monthly Medal. That is something so special about the game of golf for us all.

What is everyone in store for tomorrow?

Good luck to all players for a safe and successful week at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Peter Cowen is one of the world’s leading golf coaches with Peter Cowen Academies in Dubai and Rotherham (UK).