Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh granted UAE Golden Visa
The 49-year-old Indian has had a long association with Dubai
Jeev Milkha Singh, the torchbearer of Indian golf, has been recognised for his achievements and granted the prestigious Dubai Golden Visa – becoming the first professional golfer to be bestowed with the honour.
The 49-year-old has had a long association with Dubai, having featured in several tournaments. During the 2001 Dubai Desert Classic, he established a world record — at the time — when he completed four rounds with just 94 putts as he finished in a share of sixth.
Singh, winner of four titles on the European Tour, four on the Japan Golf Tour and six on the Asian Tour, has received a 10-year ‘Gold card’ for being an elite professional athlete.
“This is a huge honour. I think I came to Dubai for the first time in 1993, and I have loved every moment of my stay here and greatly admired the energy of this fascinating city,” said Singh, who has been awarded Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award by the government of India for its citizens.
“My family has enjoyed the many offerings of Dubai, like the variety of restaurants and shopping outlets, but being a professional golfer, the biggest attraction for me is the quality of golf courses and the practice facilities that you get here, which really are second to none."
