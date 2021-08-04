I can't wait to play at Hero Open: Shiv Kapur
My playing schedule over the last year and a half has been a nightmare
It is great to be returning to competitive golf this week at the European Tour’s Hero Open that takes place over the Torrance Course at Fairmont St Andrews, Scotland, starting on Thursday and finishing on Sunday.
I am now number 728 in the OWGR.
My playing schedule over the last year and a half has been a nightmare. That has been the case for so many other professional golfers and professional sportsmen and women.
Our livelihoods have recently been almost taken away from us all by Covid-19. It is new ground for us all now.
It is just a relief that I have kept myself busy with some projects and enjoying some family time.
It is a very unusual experience not to be travelling to play in golf tournaments. It is really all we know most about as tournament pros.
My last tournament was in May and apart from this outing a couple of months ago, I have hardly played any tournament golf.
I have tried to keep practising, but it is never easy without having a tournament target and schedule to plan for.
My game is in decent shape and I have spent the last 10 days practising in Switzerland to get ready for this week in Scotland and the remaining events on the UK swing.
I am feeling confident and upbeat with my preparation. To be honest all golfers have had the same challenges and we will all be somewhat rusty.
Hero has been my longest-standing sponsor and it gives me great pride to see them as the title sponsor of the tournament in St Andrews.
This is the first time I am competing on the Torrance Course at the Fairmont and my early impressions of the course are fantastic, the condition of the golf course is immaculate. But, as we all know, especially in this part of the world, the weather and wind conditions, like always, will play a big role in how tough the course will play.
This week is the start of a string of events for me over the coming weeks in Europe and I can't wait to restart my tournament season.
Dubai resident Shiv Kapur is an Indian professional golfer
Fairwayviewskt@gmail.com
INTERNATIONAL GOLF TOURNAMENTS THIS WEEK
PGA Tour www.PGATour.com
World Golf Championships – FedEx St Jude Invitational
August 5-8
Venue: TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN, US
Purse: $10.5 million
Barracuda Championship
August 5-8
Venue: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, CA, US
Purse: $3.5 million
European Tour www.europeantour.com
See WGC event above
August 5-8
HERO Open 2021
Venue: Fairmont St Andrews, St Andrews, Fife, Scotland
Purse: €1.25 million
LPGA Tour www.lpga.com
August 5-8
Women’s Olympic Golf
Venue: Kasumigaseki CC, Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan
Purse: N/A.
Ladies European Tour www.ladieseuropeantour.com
August 5-7
ARAMCO Team Series – Sotogrande
Venue: La Reserva Club de Sotogrande, Spain
Purse: $1 million
Challenge Tour www.europeantour.com
August 5-8
Vierumaki Finnish Challenge 2021
Venue: Vierumaki Resort, Vierumaki, Finland
Purse: €200,000
Others
August 3-6
Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship www.britishpar3.com
Venue: Cromwell Course, Nailcote Hall, Warwickshire, England.
Purse: €150,000
-
Golf
I can't wait to play at Hero Open: Shiv Kapur
My playing schedule over the last year and a half has been a nightmare READ MORE
-
Cricket
Rain hands Pakistan T20 series win over West...
Attention now shifts to the two-Test series READ MORE
-
Cricket
England's Anderson 'excited' to go up against...
The pair are set to play key roles in a five-Test series that starts... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Bronze medallist PV Sindhu...
Sindhu became only the second Indian to win two Olympic medals READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates lists 11 countries from where passengers ...
The passengers must have received the second vaccine dose at least 14 ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
ICA approval for UAE flights: How residents can...
The ICA has updated its pre-travel approval system for inbound... READ MORE
-
News
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw: Indian national wins...
Sunil won with ticket number 183947 bought on July 13. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Exemptions for stranded residents...
The rule comes into effect from August 5, 2021. READ MORE