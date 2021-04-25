- EVENTS
Higgo leads in Gran Canaria golf hosted by Rafa Cabrera Bello
Chasing Higgo are three players in tied second two shots back: Matthias Schwab (Aut), Matthieu Pavon (Fr) and Connor Syme (Scot).
Garrick Higgo (RSA) shot a third round of 63 to lead going into the final round of the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open hosted by Rafa Cabrera Bello.
Higgo got off to a fast start standing on the 5th tee at 5 under par. A front nine of 29 was followed by a solid 34 on the back nine and a career low 7 under par 63 to stand 18 under par after 54 holes.
Left-handed Higgo won the 2020 Open de Portugal at Royal Obidos and was in the top 10 at last week’s Austrian Open to stand 84th in the 2021 Race to Dubai and predicted to jump to 16th in the Rankings with a win this week.
On a day of tremendous scoring 41 players are 10 under or better after three rounds with tournament host Rafa tied 29th at 11 under and fellow Spaniard and Dubai resident in tied 66th on 6 under par.
