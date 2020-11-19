Golf: Tiger to play with his son Charlie at PNC Championship
Formerly known as the Father/Son Challenge, the PNC Championship will be played at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando from Dec. 17-20
Tiger Woods and his son Charlie will be hunting a title when they team up next month at the PNC Championship, a joint PGA/LPGA Tour family tournament.
Formerly known as the Father/Son Challenge, the PNC Championship will be played at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando from Dec. 17-20 and feature major winners and family members as competing teams.
It marks the first time Woods, winner of 15 majors, and his 11-year-old son have played the tournament that was last year won by Germany’s Bernhard Langer and son Jason.
“I can’t tell you how excited I am to be playing with Charlie in our first official tournament together,” said Woods in a statement on the PGA Tour website.
“It’s been great watching him progress as a junior golfer and it will be incredible playing as a team together in the PNC Championship.”
The young Woods has shown signs that he has some of his father’s golfing genes by winning his age group at a nine hole US Kids golf event in August by five shots.
Woods was famously introduced to the sport by his father Earl appearing on the Mike Douglas Show at just two-years old, giving the television audience a glimpse of the raw talent that has carried him to 82 Tour wins with 15 majors.
“He’s starting to get into it,” Woods told GOLFTV earlier this year. “He’s starting to understand how to play.
“It’s been just an absolute blast to go out there and just be with him. It reminds me so much of me and my dad.”
Past winners have included Jack and Gary Nicklaus, Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd Jr. plus Craig and Kevin Stadler.
The PGA Tour also said Gary Player, Greg Norman, John Daly and Annika Sorenstam will be taking part in this year’s event.
