Golf: Plenty to play for after the four Majors

Next week sees Tokyo host golf in the Olympics

All four of the men’s golf major championships have been played this year. We have crowned Hideki Matsuyama (The Masters), Phil Mickelson (US PGA), Jon Rahm (US Open) and Collin Morikawa (The Open) as the 2021 major champions.

However, the golfing year is far from over.

Cards and playing privileges for players can still be won and lost on all the Tours around the world, so players still can’t take their eyes off the ball, fairway and greens.

Next week sees Tokyo host golf in the Olympics with the men’s competition and the women’s competition the following week.

In UAE, we have special interest in the Olympics men’s golf competition, with Dubai residents Adri Arnaus of Spain, Guido Migliozzi and Renato Paratore of Italy representing their respective countries.

Another Dubai resident, Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain, continues to strive to play on the PGA Tour to keep his PGA playing privileges.

Meanwhile, Emirates Golf Club resident, Alison Muirhead, the 22-year-old Scot, is still making impressive progress on the Ladies’ European Tour.

Shiv Kapur, based at Dubai Sports City and a member of the Els Club, will be back in action on the European Tour as he is scheduled to play in the Hero Open at Fairmont St. Andrews, Scotland.

There are several events left in the Race to Dubai series.

On the domestic circuit in UAE and the Middle East, the LET’s €260k Moonlight Classic will be held once again at the end of October at Emirates Golf Club on the floodlit Faldo Course.

Saudi Arabia’s increased influence in the game, especially the women’s game in 2021 sees them host the second leg of the ARAMCO Team Series.

So, there is still plenty to play for in the world of golf this year.

Enjoy the rest of 2021; as a player, caddie, volunteer, sponsor, official or even as a spectator and fan (in no particular order).

Hopefully, we will continue to see the return of fans, as we have over the last few weeks at sporting and especially golf events around the world which has made us appreciate tournament golf so much more.

Stay safe everyone and good luck to all!

fairwayviewskt@gmail.com

Key Golfing Dates for 2021

September 4-6 Solheim Cup.

September 24-26 Ryder Cup.

October 27-29 OMEGA Dubai Moonlight Classic

November 18–21 DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.

Professional Golf Tournaments Around the World this week

PGA Tour www.pgatour.com

July 22-25

3M Open

Venue: TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, MN, US

Purse: $6.6 million

European Tour www.europeantour.com

July 22-25

CAZOO Open supported by Gareth Bale 2021

Venue: The Celtic Manor Resort, City of Newport, Wales

Purse: €1.25 million

LPGA Tour www.LPGA.com & Ladies European Tour www.ladieseuropeantour.com (Co-Sanctioned)

July 22-25

The Amundi Evian Championship

Venue: Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-le-Baines, France

Purse: $4.5 million

Challenge Tour www.europeantour.com

July 22-25

Italian Challenge

Venue: Margara Golf Club, Fubine, Piedmont, Italy

Purse: €300,000

Champions Tour www.pgatour.com Legends Tour www.europeantour.com (Co—Sanctioned)

July 22-25

The Senior Open presented by ROLEX

Venue: Sunningdale Golf Club, Sunningdale, Berkshire, England

Purse: $2.5 million