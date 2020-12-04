Golf in Dubai: Sullivan on the cusp of glory

The English World No.72 holds a two-stroke lead over countryman Matt Wallace

The inaugural edition of the Golf in Dubai Championship is set for a fascinating finish after Andy Sullivan kept a slender lead going into the final day at the Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The Englishman, who has assiduously led proceedings from the start, is on the cusp of adding to his four wins on the European Tour.

Following rounds of 61 and 66, the world No.72 conjured another low score at the Fire Course on Moving Day on Friday to hold a stroke lead heading into the business end.

The bearded 33-year-old carded a four-under 68 for an overall 21-under 195 to be two shots ahead of compatriot Matt Wallace.

Sullivan, who enjoyed a stellar season in 2015, winning the South African Open Championship, Joburg Open and the Portugal Masters, had five birdies and a bogey in his round. He had set the ball rolling by firing a sparkling 11-under on the opening day and followed that up by carding a six-under 66 on Thursday.

Beginning his journey with birdie on the 361-yard par-4 first, Sullivan then birdied the par-5 630-yard fifth. Another birdie on the par-5 seventh, completed his front nine.

But he had a wretched start to the back nine, shooting a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 10th but salvaged things with consecutive birdies on the par-4s 16th and 17th.

Even though he was nowhere near his best, Sullivan would take the round.

“I'm happy with four under. I didn't think I played brilliant golf,” Sullivan, who is 14th on the Race to Dubai, said after his round.

“I started off really nicely, the front nine, played really solid. Ten through to 14 I didn't swing it that great, didn't give myself that many chances. I found some good swing coming in, which was really good, dug deep there and managed to get a few birdies coming home. Four under is a pretty fair reflection on how I played,” he added.

Sullivan, who won the English Championship in August, still believed that patience is a virtue.

“It's about being patient and I'm sure it will be the same tomorrow. There's a lot of golf to be played, a lot of birdies to be made tomorrow. I just got to go out there and play golf. If I play as good as I did the first two days I'll be a confident man,” said Sullivan, whose best result at a Major was tied for 12th at The Open in 2016.

Dubai has changed a lot since we first came here in 1989 #GolfInDubai pic.twitter.com/y1nwxxBPxE — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) December 4, 2020

Wallace, meanwhile, shot a five-under 67, the same as on Thursday, to be on 18-under. He had six birdies and a bogey in his round.

The world No.51 said that it was an average day for him.

“It was alright, didn't swing it as good today. I felt a bit nervous, if I'm honest. Not at the start, but then a few tee shots didn't feel as comfortable, didn't strike it as well. Had to tell myself to let it go and struck it better coming in,” said Wallace.

And Wallace, who is placed 50 on the Race to Dubai, felt a win was anybody’s for the taking.

“I'm not thinking about that (winning), if I'm honest. I had a chance in Scotland and was in a better position in Scotland to win and I didn't. I'm two behind a Ryder Cup player, someone who is playing really well. I'm going to have to go really low tomorrow (Saturday). It's not just him, someone could come from 15, 16 and shoot nine or ten under. You've seen out there, Robert Macintyre was seven under through nine, so that can happen. Hopefully, it can be me, but I'm just going to relax now and get ready for the fight tomorrow (Saturday),” he added.

james@khaleejtimes.com