Golf in Dubai: Sullivan on the cusp of glory
The English World No.72 holds a two-stroke lead over countryman Matt Wallace
The inaugural edition of the Golf in Dubai Championship is set for a fascinating finish after Andy Sullivan kept a slender lead going into the final day at the Jumeirah Golf Estates.
The Englishman, who has assiduously led proceedings from the start, is on the cusp of adding to his four wins on the European Tour.
Following rounds of 61 and 66, the world No.72 conjured another low score at the Fire Course on Moving Day on Friday to hold a stroke lead heading into the business end.
The bearded 33-year-old carded a four-under 68 for an overall 21-under 195 to be two shots ahead of compatriot Matt Wallace.
"Nothing better than a long walk with the putter."@andysulligolf, 04/12/2020.#GolfInDubai pic.twitter.com/H9iDAcW7AL— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) December 4, 2020
Sullivan, who enjoyed a stellar season in 2015, winning the South African Open Championship, Joburg Open and the Portugal Masters, had five birdies and a bogey in his round. He had set the ball rolling by firing a sparkling 11-under on the opening day and followed that up by carding a six-under 66 on Thursday.
Beginning his journey with birdie on the 361-yard par-4 first, Sullivan then birdied the par-5 630-yard fifth. Another birdie on the par-5 seventh, completed his front nine.
But he had a wretched start to the back nine, shooting a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 10th but salvaged things with consecutive birdies on the par-4s 16th and 17th.
Even though he was nowhere near his best, Sullivan would take the round.
“I'm happy with four under. I didn't think I played brilliant golf,” Sullivan, who is 14th on the Race to Dubai, said after his round.
“I started off really nicely, the front nine, played really solid. Ten through to 14 I didn't swing it that great, didn't give myself that many chances. I found some good swing coming in, which was really good, dug deep there and managed to get a few birdies coming home. Four under is a pretty fair reflection on how I played,” he added.
Sullivan, who won the English Championship in August, still believed that patience is a virtue.
“It's about being patient and I'm sure it will be the same tomorrow. There's a lot of golf to be played, a lot of birdies to be made tomorrow. I just got to go out there and play golf. If I play as good as I did the first two days I'll be a confident man,” said Sullivan, whose best result at a Major was tied for 12th at The Open in 2016.
Dubai has changed a lot since we first came here in 1989 #GolfInDubai pic.twitter.com/y1nwxxBPxE— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) December 4, 2020
Wallace, meanwhile, shot a five-under 67, the same as on Thursday, to be on 18-under. He had six birdies and a bogey in his round.
The world No.51 said that it was an average day for him.
“It was alright, didn't swing it as good today. I felt a bit nervous, if I'm honest. Not at the start, but then a few tee shots didn't feel as comfortable, didn't strike it as well. Had to tell myself to let it go and struck it better coming in,” said Wallace.
And Wallace, who is placed 50 on the Race to Dubai, felt a win was anybody’s for the taking.
“I'm not thinking about that (winning), if I'm honest. I had a chance in Scotland and was in a better position in Scotland to win and I didn't. I'm two behind a Ryder Cup player, someone who is playing really well. I'm going to have to go really low tomorrow (Saturday). It's not just him, someone could come from 15, 16 and shoot nine or ten under. You've seen out there, Robert Macintyre was seven under through nine, so that can happen. Hopefully, it can be me, but I'm just going to relax now and get ready for the fight tomorrow (Saturday),” he added.
james@khaleejtimes.com
-
Golf
Golf in Dubai: Sullivan on the cusp of glory
The English World No.72 holds a two-stroke lead over countryman Matt... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
F1: Hamilton sub Russell makes statement of...
The 22-year-old Briton, ‘on loan’ from Williams as stand-... READ MORE
-
Cricket
First T20I: Natarajan, Chahal and Jadeja script...
Chasing 162, Australian batsmen had no answer to the brilliance of... READ MORE
-
Football
Solskjaer will be backed in transfer market:...
Solskjaer’s position came under scrutiny after defeats by... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,154 Covid-19 cases, 613 recoveries
UAE has conducted over 18 million tests so far. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Private hospitals start...
Dedicated Covid-19 vaccination centres set up in hospital compounds. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai resident killed in bike accident in Kerala
Rohit Raj John had taken off from work to be with his wife for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE has world’s most beautiful winter, says ...
Unified tourism identity, national campaign launched READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews