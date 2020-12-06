Golf in Dubai: Fire course is now a ‘must play’ course for international golfers

My reflections on the Golf in Dubai Championship week start with the quality and condition of the Fire course at Jumeirah Golf Estates

Congratulations to Antoine Rozner, winner of the Golf in Dubai Championship presented by DP World. I do not know much about him, but I have noticed on the range that he is another strong player who has had a good season!

We all welcome another European player onto the winner’s podium, the third Frenchman to win this season.

My reflections on the Golf in Dubai Championship week start with the quality and condition of the Fire course at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The Fire course at Jumeirah Golf Estates is now another ‘must play’ course for both the local and international market, to be added to the list of golf courses in Dubai, joining; Earth course at JGE, the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club and Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club to have hosted European Tour events as well as The Els Club, having hosted an Asian Tour event and the Faldo Course at EGC having hosted a Ladies European Tour event in addition to the other seven golf courses in Dubai, another 90 golf holes.

This augers well for the all the new golf tourism initiatives that are being planned for Dubai golf tourists, by Dubai, post Covid-19.

More good news for Dubai is that I am hearing from players flying into Dubai for next week’s DP World Tour Championship, Dubai that the planes from England, in Economy, Business and First Class are all pretty busy. The recent UK/Dubai tourism and business corridor seems to have been positively received.

The potential for tourism in Dubai and golf tourism in Dubai is huge, especially with the recent dynamic green fee prices for international golfers launched under the www.golfindubai.com banner. Dubai is, of course, my favourite golf destination in the world, probably my second favourite place to my Peter Cowen Academy Range in Rotherham.

I am Dubai’s most supportive Ambassador for both golf and all tourism as I travel around the world.

To review my players this last week: Thomas Pieters shot a 71 for -14, Danny Willett shot 68 for -13, Jazz Janewattananond a 68 for -12 and Romain Wattel a 70 for -9.

All but Romain will be playing next week.

I will be back at the course tomorrow, for the Golf in Dubai Championship ProAm and probably see my players for more fine tuning.

Just looking ahead to next week, Danny, Thomas and Jazz are all acclimatised to the weather, hotel and environment and all are looking good.

My other three players will be making their ways to Dubai as we speak; Graeme McDowell who missed the cut last week in Mexico, Henrik Stenson, who last played at the Sea Island Resort with a final round of 63 on November 22nd, and finally, but certainly not least, DP World Ambassador Ian Poulter, who has not played a tournament since The Masters.

Ian is currently at 46th in the OWGR and is looking for a decent performance in Dubai, to confirm all his elite event playing opportunities for the 2021 season.

I have a decent track record at the DP World Tour Championship and the European Tour’s season long Race to Dubai.

I won the tournament with Stenson twice in 2013 and 2014 and with Matt Fitzpatrick in 2016 and I have won the Race to Dubai with Stenson in both 2013 and 2016.

Thanks for having me this week in this Khaleej Times column. I have enjoyed it!

See you all soon!

Peter Cowen is one of the world’s leading golf coaches with Peter Cowen Academies in Dubai and Rotherham (UK).