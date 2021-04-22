- EVENTS
Golf: Gran Canaria Lopesan Open to start today
The four-round tournament boasts a prize fund of €1.5 million
Thursday sees the first round of the European Tour’s 2021 Gran Canaria Lopesan Open hosted by Dubai resident Rafa Cabrera Bello.
The four-round tournament boasts a prize fund of €1.5 million and has a field of 151 players, played over the Meloneras Golf Course in Gran Canaria, Spain.
This is the golf course where Rafa learnt the game with his golfing family and stretches to 6715 yards from the Championship Tees with a Par 70 scorecard.
The field is headlined by the tournament host Rafa Cabrera Bello, with notable entries including former Ryder Cup players Thorbjorn Oleson (Denmark), Chris Wood (England), Oliver Wilson (England), Edoardo Molinari (Italy), Ross Fisher (England), Jamie Donaldson (Wales) and Victor Dubuisson (France).
A strong contingent of Spanish players feature in the draw, including Dubai residents Adri Arnaus and Adrian Otaegui in the first of three events in a mini Spanish bubble with next week’s Tenerife Open followed by the Tenerife Championship, both having €1.5 million prize funds and both being played on the Golf Costa Adeje golf course in Tenerife.
For details of the full first round draw and all live scoring and updates visit www.europeantour.com
