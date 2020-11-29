Golf: Everyone is excited to be coming to Dubai, says Pete Cowen

Welcome to my first ‘Within the Bubble’ daily column, for the Golf in Dubai Championship presented by DP World.

I hope you all enjoy the read and I hope I do not upset too many people. Apologies in advance.

Thank you to Khaleej Times for giving me this opportunity.

I took my Covid-19 test on Friday in the UK and the results came negative on the same day. Phew! On arrival in Dubai I will have hopefully have gone immediately into the ‘Tournament Bubble’ at Atlantis, The Palm when you all read this column.

I have been in seven Bubbles during 2020, in the US many times including the three Majors as well as in Scotland and London for the BMW PGA Championship.

On Friday I will be leaving the Bubble and will return on Sunday for the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai week. After the European Tour’s final event of the season, I will be hosting one of my ‘Cowen Masters’ Workshops’ with all my Pros at the Peter Cowen Academies at Emirates Golf Club, Dubai Creek and Jumeirah Golf Estates.

In our Rotherham, South Yorkshire area we are in Tier 3 lockdown (Very High Alert), so on Wednesday this week our range re-opens for just hitting balls. Sadly, in the foreseeable future, no F&B services can be offered at the Range.

Another major irritation back home in the UK is that our Rotherham Range has been broken into 31 times in 13 years, with 3 burglaries so far in 2020. Obviously, no insurer will touch the property, but we have installed new hi-tech video surveillance as well as bringing in ‘Pit Bull Terriers’ at both the range and at home.

Stay away burglars but not golfers is my message.

I have four of my players in the field for the Golf in Dubai Championship: Danny Willett, Thomas Pieters, Jazz Janewattananond and Romain Wattel.

Mike Walker, who works with me, also has four players in the field.

Reviewing 2020, it has not been an easy year.

I have calculated that I have travelled less than any year since 1970, the year I turned professional.

Looking a week further ahead, Graeme McDowell, Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter are all texting me and without exception, all are excited to be returning to Dubai for the season ending DP World Tour Championship.

During lockdown I have been sweeping up the autumnal leaves around the range and cleaning cars and my wife Fran has been enjoying painting the range.

I am now ready to come to Dubai for two weeks!

Stay safe and see you all soon!

Peter Cowen is one of the world’s leading golf coaches with Peter Cowen Academies in both Dubai and Rotherham.