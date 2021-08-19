Golf: 52 players to vie for glory in Independence Day Cup
The event has been organised to celebrate the Independence Days of India and Pakistan
The draw has been published for the inaugural Independence Day Cup (August 21) at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club.
A full field of 52 players, both SGSC members and non-members, have entered the nine-hole event organised to celebrate the Independence Days of India and Pakistan.
The Chairman of the Tournament Organising Committee, Adil Matin, said the organisers were delighted with the response the event has received.
“We are delighted to have received such a positive response to this first golf initiative for such an important initiative under the WeTel TV banner. This is the first of a series of golf tournaments we are planning for the golfing community in the 2021-2022 UAE golfing season to encourage social and business engagement through the platform of golf,” Matin said.
The talk around the event is about the 52 players having the opportunity to win a BMW 208i Gran Coupe for the first hole-in-one.
“It looks like we are in for a great event on Saturday at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club. Thanks to the organising committee for all their hard work,” said Sam McLaren, Director of Golf at SGSC.
“The course is in good shape, especially the greens and we wish all competitors the best of luck for an enjoyable round of golf. Fingers crossed we get a hole-in-one on Hole 8 on the day. It is a great prize and on checking our club records we have had 47 holes-in-one on this hole since 2011, so there is at least a chance.’
The format is Individual Stableford with a 95 per cent handicap allowance from the Player’s Handicap Index.
Men will play from the black tees and ladies from the red tees. The play starts at 4 pm.
