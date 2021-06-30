Golf: 156 players to tee off at Dubai Duty Free Irish Open
Emirates Airline are an official partner of the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open
A full field of 156 players will tee off on Thursday in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Mount Juliet Estate, Co Kilkenny, Ireland.
Dubai Duty Free are the title sponsors of the Irish Open for the seventh time this year.
In the marquee group of the day at 1pm local time, defending champion John Catlin of the US will tussle with Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Tommy Fleetwood of England.
The match behind at 1.10pm features Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell, Thomas Pieters of Belgium and Richard Bland of England.
Visit www.europeantour.com for further information on the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.
