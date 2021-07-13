Fairway Views prediction: Brooks Koepka will win The Open

This is the 149th edition of the Open Championship

Thursday sees perhaps our favourite day on the sporting calendar along with the first day of the Premier League season, the Emirates FA Cup final and the final round of The Masters.

This week’s ‘Fairway Views’ looks at The Open week at Royal St George’s Golf Club, Sandwich, Kent, England, some facts and figures, the draw and predictions for the week, the weather forecast and the tips on who will be the Champion Golfer of the Year to be crowned on Sunday early evening.

Predictions from ‘Fairways Views’ for the week:

Brooks Koepka to win.

Branden Grace to finish in the top 5.

Thomas Detry to finish in the top 10.

Garrick Higgo/‘Surprise package’ of the week.

Statistics of The Open Week

1 – Number of Scotsmen in the field/Robert MacIntyre. Others with only one representative in the field include; Denmark, Netherlands, South Korea, Norway, Belgium and Chinese Taipei.

1 – Royal St George’s was the first golf club, outside of Scotland to host The Open in 1894.

3 - Number of holes (aggregate score to count) in the Play-off loop (if there is a tie after 72 holes).

3 – Number of venues for future Opens that have been announced: St Andrews (2022), Royal Liverpool, Hoylake (2023) and Royal Troon (2024).

4.16 – Final three ball of the day off the first Tee on Day 1 – Final Tee shot off the Tee in the first round will be struck by Nick Poppleton (England).

6.35 – First Tee Time (local UK time) on Tee 1. First ball to be struck by Richard Bland (England).

8 – Number of amateurs in the field.

8 – Number of support sponsors of the 2021 Open: DOOSAN, HSBC, HOGO BOSS, MasterCard, MERCEDES, NIKON, NTTDATA & ROLEX.

9.35 am – Time (UAE local) the first ball will be struck. See 6.35.

10 – There is NO 10-shot rule for qualification after 36 holes at the 2021 Open. See 70.

10 – The number of players that Peter Cowen is officially coaching this week (in no particular order); Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter, Danny Willett, Branden Grace, Padraig Harrington, Henrik Stenson, Victor Perez, Jazz Janewattananond. Last week’s Scottish Open play-off loser, Matt Fitzpatrick, it makes 11.

11 – Number of days after The Open before Golf in The Olympics takes place in Japan.

15 – The number of times Royal St George’s has played host to The Open including this week. Most recent winners of The Open at Royal St Georges include: Darren Clarke, Ben Curtis, Greg Norman, Sandy Lyle and Bill Rogers.

20 – Record score under par for The Open. 2016 at Royal Troon – Henrik Stenson.

52 – Number of players from the US playing this year, the largest country representations. England is next with 26 players.

52 – Number of matches, all in three balls.

70 – Par for the golf course this week / see 7,189.

70 – The cut will fall after 36 holes, the leading 70 players and ties after two rounds will play the final two rounds. See 10.

149 - This is the 149th Open Championship that was first held in 1860.

156 – Number of players in this week’s player field.

264 – Record score for 72-hole aggregate total. 2016 at Royal Troon – Henrik Stenson.

1887 – The year Royal St George’s Golf Club was founded by surgeon Laidlaw Purves.

7,189 – Yardage for the week of the Royal St Georges golf course. See 70.

32,000 – Maximum number of spectators allowed per day by the R&A, as per Covid-19 Government regulations. This is 80% of the full capacity.

$2,070,000 - First prize for the 2021 champion

$11.500,000 – Prizemoney for the 2021 Open.

For the full Draw and Tee Times for Day 1, Visit: www.theopen.com

GOLF TOURNAMENTS AROUND THE WORLD THIS WEEK

PGA Tour www.pgatour.com

July 15–18

The Open Championship/see below on European Tour International Schedule

July 15–18

Barbasol Championship

Venue: Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, KY, US

Purse: $3.5 million

European Tour www.europeantour.com

July 15–18

The Open Championship

Venue: Royal St Georges, Sandwich, Kent, Eng

Purse: $11.5 million

LPGA Tour www.LPGA.com

July 13–17

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

Venue: Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich, US

Purse: $2.3 million

Challenge Tour www.europeantour.com

July 15–18

Euram Bank Open

Venue: GC Adamstal, Ramsau, Austria

Purse: €190,000

Legends Tour www.europeantour.com

July 15–18

WINSTONgolf Senior Open

Venue: WINSTONlinks Course, WINSTONgolf, Vorbeck, Germany

Purse: €100,000

Ladies European Tour www.ladieseuropeantour.com

July 15–18

GANT Ladies Open

Venue: Aura Golf, Ruissalo, Turku, Finland

Purse: €200,000