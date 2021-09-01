EAGL Mini-Series 2 likely to be held in November

The Mini-Series 1 was won by the Mena Golfers Team

Following the hugely successful Emirates Amateur Golf League (EAGL) Mini-Series 1, which was held on the Fire course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai in June, a second mini series is now being planned by the organisers in November.

With lofty ambitions, the first edition played host to 32 golfers in a team format with the primary objective to promote networking among business and social contacts in UAE through the platform of golf.

The event was showcased through broadcast partners locally, regionally and to the world through print, social and live channels.

The Mini-Series 1 was won by the Mena Golfers Team.

Sudesh Aggarwal, chairman of EAGL, along with League Administrator Priyaa Kumria, spoke about the second edition. “Our first pilot project on June 20 exceeded all expectations and has given us the confidence to organise the second Mini-Series of the EAGL concept,” Aggarwal said.

“From the feedback from the participating players as well as the event supporters (including Khaleej Times) and golf industry, who either played and or attended the evening Gala Dinner, we have struck a chord with the UAE business and golfing community to continue with this EAGL Mini-Series that provides a unique ‘Pro for the Day’ experience. Team golf, participating as an individual or under a corporate banner or National Flags, is a proven successful model, as this week’s Solheim Cup and next month’s Ryder Cup proves.”

The event in June was attended by Indian golfer and UAE resident Shiv Kapur, who engaged with all the players and teams, both on and off the course, and became a celebrity face of the EAGL Mini-Series 1.

The EAGL Mini-Series 2 tournament details are currently being finalised and will be published shortly.

Teams are being sold on a first-come, first-served basis, with just eight Teams available for sale, each team consisting of eight players.

“Our EAGL Mini-Series 1 event received very positive feedback from the golf industry and golfing community as well as the local and regional media and definitely resulted in a genuine buzz around the UAE. We intend to maintain and ride the waves of that buzz and encourage both individuals and corporates interested in participating in the EAGL Mini-Series 2, to connect with us,” concluded Aggarwal.

For further information Visit www.EAGL.ae

fairwayviewskt@gmail.com