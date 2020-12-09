‘Captain America’ Reed could soon be ‘Captain Europe’
The Texan could become the first American to win the prestigious Race to Dubai
As Patrick Reed stands on the doorstep of history, winning the Race to Dubai will be the culmination of him being known as a worldwide player and he felt that the landmark strategic alliance between the European Tour and the PGA Tour will prove to be a watershed moment for golf.
The 30-year-old is on the threshold of becoming the first American to win the prestigious Race to Dubai, the European Tour’s Order of Merit, if he wins the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.
Going by the moniker ‘Captain America’ for his exploits for Team USA in the Ryder Cup, Reed could add another title ‘Captain Europe’ to his name.
It would definitely be up there near the top,” Reed said during a virtual interaction on Wednesday, on where winning the Race to Dubai would rank among his other accomplishments.
The best 'top' you'll see today @PReedGolf having some fun out there.#DPWTC #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/7ttuA7Ioor— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) December 9, 2020
“You know it's always been a dream of mine to not only win on the PGA Tour but also on The European Tour, and to win the FedEx Cup as well as The Race to Dubai. To be able to get one of those kinds of goals that I've set for my career, especially this early, would be great.
“It's one of those things that I've always enjoyed coming over, I feel like the guys always like having me over here and the fans have always been very supportive. To be able to come out to an event like this, the last tournament of the year, go out and have a good showing, hopefully win this golf tournament, win The Race to Dubai, would mean a lot,” he added.
And Reed, who has eight victories on the PGA Tour and three wins on the European Tour, said that the quality of play and the love he has got on this side of the Atlantic has helped him evolve as a golfer.
“I've always wanted to be a worldwide player, coming over and playing on The European Tour. I feel like it has really helped me out,” said Reed.
As an offshoot of that, Reed is of the belief that the strategic alliance will help more players criss-cross the pond.
“I feel like with the PGA Tour and European Tour coming together and kind of working more together is huge for not just the players but also for golf in general. You have the two biggest organisations in golf come together and kind of work together. Hopefully, more guys start travelling worldwide and start playing more events,” the Texan opined.
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS OF THE TOP 3:
PATRICK REED:
USA
WORLD RANKING: 11
RACE TO DUBAI: 1
EUROPEAN TOUR WINS: 3
TOURNAMENTS PLAYED: 7
Tied 88th: Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers
Won: WGC-Mexico Championship
Tied 47th: WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational
Tied 13th: US PGA Championship
Tied 13th: US Open
Tied 3rd: BMW PGA Championship
Tied 10th: The Masters
TOMMY FLEETWOOD:
ENGLAND
WORLD RANKING: 16
RACE TO DUBAI: 2
EUROPEAN TOUR WINS: 5
TOURNAMENTS PLAYED: 10
Tied 2nd: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Tied 11th: Omega Dubai Desert Classic
Tied 18th: WGC-Mexico Championship
Tied 35th: WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational
Tied 29th: US PGA Championship
Tied 3rd: Portugal Masters
Tied 72nd: US Open
2nd: Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open
Tied 13th: BMW PGA Championship
Tied 19th: The Masters
COLLIN MORIKAWA:
USA
WORLD RANKING: 7
RACE TO DUBAI: 3
EUROPEAN TOUR WINS: 1
TOURNAMENTS PLAYED: 5
Tied 42nd: WGC-Mexico Championship
Tied 20th: WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational
Won: US PGA Championship
Tied 62nd: US Open
Tied 44th: The Masters
