AVIV Dubai Championship added to 2021 European Tour

The European Tour added the AVIV Dubai Championship to its 2021 schedule. The tournament returns for a second year to form an end of the season double-header in Dubai with the DP World Tour Championship.

The $1.5 million AVIV Dubai Championship, which was named the Golf in Dubai Championship last year, will be played on the Fire course at Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 11-14.

Last year, France’s Antoine Rozner finished two strokes clear of compatriot Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Italian Francesco Laporta and English pair Andy Sullivan and Matt Wallace to take the top prize.

This year, the tournament will be sponsored by AVIV Clinics, the healthcare partner of DP World.

The tournament replaces the cancelled Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa, which will now return for its 40th anniversary in 2022.

It forms a new-look end to the European Tour’s 2021 season following the recent additions of the Mallorca Golf Open (October 21-24) and Portugal Masters (November 4-7).

Players in those two events and the AVIV Dubai Championship will be aiming to secure their spot in the $9 million DP World Tour Championship which will comprise the leading 50 players on the Race to Dubai.

Keith Pelley, the European Tour’s Chief Executive, said the tour was delighted to bring the event to Dubai.

“Last year’s tournament on the Fire course, created to complete our 2020 schedule, was a great success and we are delighted to bring the AVIV Dubai Championship to our schedule as the final piece in our jigsaw this season,” Pelley said.

“It means we will have two strong ‘Swings’ to end our 2021 campaign – the Iberian Swing in Spain and Portugal and now this Dubai double-header at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

“Once again, I would like to thank the leaders of Dubai, DP World, AVIV Clinics and Jumeirah Golf Estates for helping us to play this event and we look forward to a terrific fortnight as we conclude another Race to Dubai on the Fire and Earth courses.”

Mike Frayne, CEO of AVIV Clinics Dubai, said: “We are delighted to be supporting next month’s AVIV Dubai Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, and we look forward to welcoming the European Tour players to Dubai.”