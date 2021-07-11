Aramco Team Series – London changing the landscape of women's golf

Others in the mix last week included an international star-studded leaderboard; Charley Hull (Eng), Georgia Hall (Eng), and Anna Nordqvist (Swe) in a field that included players from 23 countries

Last week’s Aramco Team Series – London, saw Golf Saudi continue to change the global landscape of golf and look to the future of the game.

Marianne Skarpnord (Nor) took her fifth LET title and the first prize of $25,366.80 with a 13-under par score after a two-hole playoff in this 54 hole, three round event with Atthaya Thitikul (Thailand) and played over the 6,440 yards par 73 parkland course at Centurion Club, Hertfordshire.

Others in the mix last week included an international star-studded leaderboard; Charley Hull (Eng), Georgia Hall (Eng), and Anna Nordqvist (Swe) in a field that included players from 23 countries.

American superstar 26 year-old Lexi Thompson, 2020 LET Order of Merit and ‘Race to Costa Del Sol’ champion Emily Kristine Pedersen (Den), Minjee Lee (Aus) winner of the 2020 Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic were also in this strong field alongside Dame Laura Davies (Eng), Solheim Cup Captain Catriona Matthew (Scot), Dubai-based Alison Muirhead (Scot) and JA The Resort Ambassador Amy Boulden (Wales).

In the Aramco Series Team event, JA The Resort Ambassador Olivia Cowan (Ger) captained the winning team of Sarina Schmidt (Ger), Diksha Dagar (Ind) and amateur Andrew Kelsey in this best two scores from the Team of four format on each hole over the 54 holes with a winning Team total of 41 under par.

This Aramco Team Series, alongside the LET’s 2021 schedule, is to be rolled out around the world later this year: in Sotogrande (Spain) from August 5-7, New York from October 14-16 and Jeddah from November 10-12, to complete a four event global series that will all boast a $1 million prizefund.

In addition Golf Saudi will continue to host, for the second time, the 72 hole Aramco Saudi Ladies International Presented by Public Investment Fund from November 4-7 over the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Jeddah, KSA, with players competing for a further prizefund of $1 million.

For further information visit: www.golfsaudi.com and www.aramcoteamseries.com

RESULTS (For all scores and further information Visit www.ladieseuropeantour.com)

Aramco Ladies Series – London / Individual Event

M. Skarpnord (Nor) 73, 65, 68, 206 (-13)

A. Thitikul (Thai) 71, 65, 70, 206 (-13)

C. Hull (Eng) 69, 70, 68, 207 (-12)

G. Hall (Eng) 71, 64, 73, 208 (-11)

A. Nordqvist (Swe) 72, 69, 69, 209 (-10)

Aramco Ladies Series – London / Team Event

Team Cowan (Ger) -41

Team Skarpnord (Nor) -38

Team Nuutinen (Fin) -37

Team De Roey (Bel) -36

Team Wolf (Aut) -35