Al Nami and Dr Jafar win Independence Day Cup
Jaffar received 14 shots and shot a gross 40 with no score worse than a 5 on any hole
Namir Al Nami (2) and Dr Ahmad Jaffar (15) scored 17 and 21 points respectively to win the Gross and Net Trophies in the inaugural Independence Day Cup held at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club today (Saturday).
A full field of 52 players participated in this 9-Hole event, both SGSC Members and non-Members, organized to celebrate both the Pakistan and India Independence Days.
Al Nami shot the equivalent of a one over par gross 37 on the Black Tee course measuring 3,599 yards, consisting of 8 pars and a bogey 5 on the 9th hole, having started on Hole 6A.
The Chairman of the Tournament Organising Committee, Professor Adil Matin, President of WeTel TV, said at the prize presentation, ‘We thank all players and sponsors for supporting this significant day on both the Indian and Pakistani calendars.
We have had an excellent day’s golf with some fine performances, but sadly, no one won the star prize of the day, the BMW 208i Gran Coupe supported by BMW AGMC, on offer for the first hole-in-one on Hole 8.’
Sam McLaren, Director of Golf at SGSC commented, ’On behalf of Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club we thank WeTel TV for organising this inaugural event and we look forward to hosting more of their future planned events.’
The format of the tournament was Individual Stableford with 95% Handicap Allowance from the Player’s Handicap Index.
Thanks were given to all the tournament sponsor; WeTel TV, Lama Group & Platinum Entertainment, Indemnity Insurance Brokers, Grand Store, Orient Travel, Noor Opticals, Nest Academy and BMW AGMC.
Results
Gross Champion: Namir Al Nami 17pts
Gross 2nd Place: Moussa Shannah 16pts
Gross 3rd Place: Amiya Ranjan 14 pts
Net Champion: Dr Ahmad Jaffar 21pts
Net 2nd Place: Mujahid Siddique 19pts
Net 3rd place: Arnel Valencia 18pts
Div A (Scr – 12) 1st Place: Misbah Ahmad 17pts
Div A (Scr – 12) 2nd Place: Chris Andrews 16pts
Div B (13 & above) 1st Place: Gurbax Singh 17pts
Div B (13 & above) 2nd Place: Mohammad Shafiq 17pts
Unofficial Handicap Division 1st Place: Maria Krasco 21pts
