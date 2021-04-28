A unique golf initiative in UAE to raise money for families affected by cancer

Mellor and Bloom are committing every dirham raised by '18 on Eighteen' event to friends of cancer patients

Next week, two Dubai-based businessmen will attempt to traverse 18 signature holes at 18 different UAE golf clubs on a single day as part of the first-ever ‘18 on Eighteen,’ a unique nationwide golf challenge designed to raise money and awareness for families affected by cancer.

Simon Mellor, managing director of Messe Frankfurt Middle East, whose wife Paula was diagnosed with leukemia in March last year, and Edward Bloom, Director of Dubai World Trade Centre’s DXB Live, are seeking to navigate five emirates and 540 kilometres of UAE roads to complete this epic par 72 challenge on Monday, May 3.

With Mellor and Bloom committing every dirham raised by ‘18 on Eighteen’ to friends of cancer patients, the pair will start their mammoth quest under the floodlights on the 5th hole at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah.

They will then move to Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club, Al Zorah Golf Club in Ajman, a dozen courses in Dubai and a trio of courses in Abu Dhabi.

The ‘18 on Eighteen’ challenge will not only see Mellor and Bloom challenge themselves, the pair will also host two guest players on each of the 18 individual holes they tackle and compete against sponsor teams playing full rounds at each of the 18 courses they visit.

Based on a Texas Scramble Format, the overall winners of the sponsor line-up will claim the inaugural ‘Friends of Cancer Patients Challenge Trophy’ at a presentation dinner later in May.

With the generosity of the UAE’s golf industry, Mellor and Bloom are also creating what they dub the ‘ultimate prize in UAE golf’ for members of the public to win.

“Anyone who correctly guesses what Ted and I shoot alongside our two playing partners on each hole will go into a prize draw. One lucky winner will then take away the ultimate prize in UAE golf, which includes a set of custom fitted clubs, coaching lessons for a year, access to hospitality at the three leading professional events hosted in the UAE, plus a round of golf with three friends at each of the eighteen courses. It’s a mega prize that gives the whole country - and beyond - the opportunity to take part and make a difference,” explained Mellor.

Members of the public entering the ‘Ultimate Prize in UAE Golf’ competition will be asked to donate a minimum AED100 to the nominated charity when posting their guess on the event’s Facebook page (18onEighteen), with all donations routed directly to www.focp.ae.

“I’m extremely honoured to have been chosen as Simon’s ‘support act’ for what is going to be an amazing experience for all taking part,” said Bloom.

“After hundreds of rounds together, it is incredibly exciting to be playing together rather than against each other for a change, while raising money and awareness for all kinds of cancer. The aim is simple, we want to make a passage to recovery more likely for those diagnosed with cancer and their families through this event, while enjoying the bonus of a truly unique golfing adventure with friends old and new.”

Good luck to Simon and Bloom, but more importantly even more good luck to Paula!

This cancer project is very dear to the writer’s heart! #Let’sBeatCancer

(To sponsor one of the 18 on Eighteen holes, or to get involved with the event in any way, please contact Simon Mellor or Edward Bloom through the 18 on Eighteen pages on Facebook and/or Instagram. To make a donation to Friends of Cancer Patients via 18 on Eighteen, please visit: www.focp.ae/donate-programs/)

Participating Golf Clubs/18 on Eighteen Holes:

Al Hamra Golf Club – Hole 5 (Par 4)

Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club – Hole 9 (Par 4)

Al Zorah Golf Club – Hole 15 (Par 3)

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club – Hole 6 (Par 4)

Meydan The Track – Hole 9 (Par 5)

Dubai Hills Golf Club – Hole 18 (Par 4)

Arabian Ranches Golf Club – Hole 10 (Par 4)

Trump International Golf Club – Hole 9 (Par 5)

The Els Club – Hole 17 (Par 3)

Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth – Hole 16 (Par 4)

Jumeirah Golf Estates, Fire – Hole 4 (Par 4)

The Address Montgomerie, Dubai – Hole 9 (Par 3)

Emirates Golf Club, Faldo – Hole 12 (Par 3)

Emirates Golf Club - Majilis – Hole 9 (Par 4)

JA The Resort, Jebel Ali – Hole 4 (Par 4)

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club – Hole 10 (Par 4)

Yas Links – Hole 17 (Par 3)

Abu Dhabi Golf Club, The National – Hole 18 (Par 5).

Golf around the world this week

PGA Tour www.pgatour.com

29th April – 2nd May, 2021

Valspar Championship

Venue: Copperhead Course, Innisbrook Resort, Palm Harbour, Fl, US

Purse: $6.9 million

European Tour www.europeantour.com

29th April – 2nd May, 2021

Tenerife Open

Venue: Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain

Purse: €1.5 million

European Tour golf on TV: Dubai Sports Channel (UAE times):

Thursday 16.00 – 22.30

Fri 16.00 – 22.30

Sat 15.30 – 21.30

Sun 15.00 – 21.00

LPGA www.lpgatour.com

29th April – 2nd May, 2021

HSBC Women’s World Championship

Venue: Sentosa GC, Singapore.

Purse: $1.6 million