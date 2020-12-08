A chance for UAE to be pioneers in returning fans to live sporting events

DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, will allow only hospitality guests, either invited by sponsors or purchased, to walk the Earth course for all four days

On Sunday, November 15, 2020, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management through Dubai Sports Council announced that sporting events in Dubai can host upto 30% of spectators attending.

The Golf in Dubai Championship presented by DP World last week at Jumeirah Golf Estates, allowed zero spectators on the golf course and this week, the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, will allow only hospitality guests, either invited by sponsors or purchased, to walk the Earth course for all four days!

Those attending and / or invited, are all so excited (including the Fairway Views writer) and we just cannot wait for two more sleeps for Thursday morning when the tournament starts.

For local golf fans it is a huge bonus and on TV it will certainly look so different and so good and showcase Dubai at its best.

Fingers crossed that we are nearly back to a ‘new normal?’

Football fans returned to stadiums last week in England with 2,000 spectators allowed at both the Emirates Stadium and Anfield for both matches for Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC respectively.

More progress.

Meanwhile England’s three match one-day series cricket tour of South Africa was called off on Monday, the 2021 World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon, USA, has been pushed back 12 months to 2022 (to avoid a clash with the Olympics) and the 2021 Hong Kong Tans Rugby Tournament scheduled for March 31– April 1 has already been cancelled plus so much more calendar chaos for all sports for now and years to come.

The Australian Open Tennis early next year has already been pushed back to February 8th.

Now to the positive stuff for us all in Dubai and the UAE.

In-bound Dubai flights, we are told, especially from the UK, are spiking with bookings, especially since the UAE / UK flight corridor opened up.

Tremendous news all round for Dubai and the UAE.

The recent IPL hosted by Dubai and the UAE looked a huge success, albeit in a 100% controlled bubble with no fans / a made for TV event.

But it worked and there have been no ‘negative’ repercussions, as far as we have seen or heard!

On this Sunday, December 13, sees the 2020 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at Yas Island, again with zero fans.

The year 2021 is just 22 days away!

Surely Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the UAE have the opportunity to showcase to the world the safe return of fans to live sporting events of our quality events at quality venues in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship presented by EGA takes place at Abu Dhabi Golf Club 14th to 17th January, 2021, with the following week Emirates Golf Club hosts the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

The results, feedback, success or failure or otherwise, and learnings of this week’s pilot scheme of hospitality guests being allowed to walk the golf course outside the ropes will be interesting to watch and review.

Perhaps Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the UAE can be the ones who open up the sporting world to spectators in view of the TV cameras.

Let’s wish all those involved the best of luck at this week’s season ending event on the European Tour.

It has been a challenging year beyond all expectations, but to be here today with a more than decent field in Dubai considering where the European Tour was in March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October and even November is truly remarkable.

For 64 players from 21 countries to be playing in Dubai for the 12th year on Earth course for $8 million and a Race to Dubai Bonus Pool can only be applauded.

The players will never let us down with their golf on course.

Let’s wait and watch, from either outside the ropes at the venue, or on TV!

In summary, the message to all attending: just be sensible, social distance, both inside Corporate Hospitality and on the golf course and have fun!

Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the whole of the UAE has always been a ‘CAN DO’ part of the world! Just 596 Covid-19 related deaths in the UAE since March, 2020.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the UAE must be proud of how it is leading the world in the return of live sporting events and hopefully with fans there as well!

A careful congratulations to all!

