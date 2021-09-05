Verstappen wins Dutch Grand Prix to take championship lead
Home favourite Max Verstappen snatched the world championship lead from Lewis Hamilton on Sunday as the Red Bull driver claimed a dominant victory at the first Dutch Grand Prix since 1985.
Hamilton took second place and the consolation of a bonus point for the fastest lap, with Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas third at Zandvoort.
