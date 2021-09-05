Verstappen triggers Dutch party with dominant home victory
Hamilton took second place and the consolation of a bonus point for the fastest lap
Max Verstappen won his home Dutch Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday and took the Formula One championship lead in front of a roaring, dancing army of fans hailing their hero with orange flags and flares.
The 23-year-old dominated from pole position to take the chequered flag, in the first Dutch Grand Prix for 36 years, 20.932 seconds ahead of Mercedes’ seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton.
A good day to be Dutch #DutchGP #F1 @Max33Verstappen pic.twitter.com/VxL5R4tGaS— Formula 1 (@F1) September 5, 2021
Hamilton’s Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas completed the podium, moving up to third in the championship, with the rest of the field all lapped by Verstappen.
Hamilton took a bonus point for the fastest lap but Verstappen overturned a three-point deficit to go three points clear of Hamilton, with 224.5 to the Briton’s 221.5.
The victory was Verstappen’s seventh in 13 races, with nine rounds remaining, and set off a gigantic beachside party.
Max Verstappen emerges and the crowd goes wild! It's a sea of orange! #DutchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/2W2P5l9B0G— Formula 1 (@F1) September 5, 2021
“As you can hear, it’s incredible,” said the winner over the roar of the crowd.
“Obviously, the expectations were very high going into the weekend and it’s never easy to fulfil that, but I’m of course so happy to win here, to take the lead as well in the championship as well.
“It’s just an amazing day. Just the whole crowd, It’s incredible.”
An amazing moment for @Max33Verstappen and his army of Dutch fans #DutchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/SAZ7tsZT4g— Formula 1 (@F1) September 5, 2021
Hamilton also hailed the 70,000-strong crowd for its passion and enthusiasm.
“What a race, what a crowd,” he said. “It’s been an amazing weekend. Max did a great job, congratulations to him. I gave it absolutely everything today, flat out. I pushed as hard as I could but they were just too quick for us.”
French driver Pierre Gasly was fourth for AlphaTauri with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc fifth and Fernando Alonso sixth for Renault-owned Alpine.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was seventh with Red Bull’s Mexican Sergio Perez Driver of the Day after racing back to eighth from a pitlane start.
Esteban Ocon took two points for Alpine with McLaren’s Lando Norris completing the top 10.
Mercedes continued to lead the constructors’ championship with 344.5 points to Red Bull’s 332.5.
AlphaTauri’s Japanese rookie Yuki Tsunoda and Haas’s Nikita Mazepin were the only retirements
