Verstappen crashes out of British GP on opening lap

Reuters/London
Filed on July 18, 2021
Red Bull's Max Verstappen leads at the start of the race ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton. — Reuters

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was leading the race when it was red-flagged


Red Bull’s Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen crashed out of the British Grand Prix on Sunday after colliding with Mercedes title rival Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap, with the race then halted.

The Dutch driver stood unaided after getting out of the car following the accident at Copse corner and waved to fans before going for medical checks.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was leading the race when it was red-flagged.

Verstappen had started on pole position after winning an experimental Saturday sprint but he and seven-times world champion Hamilton duelled through the opening corners before contact at the ninth.

Verstappen came across as the Mercedes driver tried to go past on the inside and the Red Bull’s rear right wheel hit Hamilton’s front left.

Hamilton continued with a damaged car before pitting.

“I was ahead going in there. Pulling alongside, it was my line,” said the Briton over the team radio.

Red Bull disagreed in the strongest terms, calling race director Michael Masi to let him know their view of the incident and asking him to “deal with it appropriately”.

“Hamilton was never anywhere near alongside,” said team boss Christian Horner.

“Every driver that’s driven this circuit knows you do not stick a wheel up the inside of Copse.

“That’s an enormous accident and it was 100% Max’s corner. As far as I’m concerned, full blame is on Hamilton, who should never have been in that position.”

Masi said stewards were investigating the collision.




