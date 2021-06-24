Motor racing: British GP set for biggest crowd since start of pandemic
The grand prix will be the first to try out a new format
Silverstone will be allowed a capacity crowd for the July 18 British Formula One Grand Prix, a home race for Mercedes’ seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, the sport announced on Thursday.
The last pre-pandemic race held at the circuit with spectators in 2019 saw a three-day attendance of 351,000 and 141,000 on race Sunday.
The circuit hosted two races last year, both without a crowd, but this year’s attendance is set to be the biggest of any sporting event in Britain since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March last year.
“It is fantastic news that Silverstone will be a full capacity event,” said Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali.
“It will be an incredible weekend with hundreds of thousands of fans being there to see our first ever Sprint event on the Saturday and the main event on Sunday.”
The grand prix will be the first to try out a new format, with qualifying on Friday and then a sprint race on Saturday to determine the grid for Sunday’s race.
Points will also be awarded to the top three finishers on Saturday.
Silverstone, also a home GP for the majority of teams, had the biggest crowd of any race in 2019.
Hamilton will be one of three Britons in the race, along with McLaren’s Lando Norris and Williams’ George Russell.
The July 16-19 event has been included, along with Wimbledon tennis, the golf Open and Euro 2020 semi-finals and final at Wembley, in the British government’s Event Research Programme.
“This is something we have all been working towards for months and I cannot wait to welcome a full capacity crowd back to Silverstone this July,” said Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle.
“Many of our fans rolled their tickets over from 2020 but they are now well placed to enjoy what is sure to be one of the highlights of the summer.
-
F 1
Motor racing: British GP set for biggest crowd...
The grand prix will be the first to try out a new format READ MORE
-
Cricket
Best Test team should be decided over at least...
India were able to bounce back to win the series against Australia... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Morgan hails Buttler's masterclass in England's...
Buttler thrashed eight fours and one six in his innings and shared an ... READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020: Wembley suits us, Germany relish...
Germany face Gareth Southgate's England in London next Tuesday for a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights to remain suspended until...
As far as inbound passenger traffic from India is concerned, the... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed visits Arab Health Exhibition
The Arab Health and Medlab Middle East Exhibition and Congress 2021... READ MORE
-
News
Surgeons transplant Emirati's kidney into own...
The 11-hour surgery is the first of its kind performed in the UAE. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-Dubai flights suspended, situation dynamic: ...
We're waiting for the exact travel protocols and guidelines before we ... READ MORE