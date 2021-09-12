Italian GP: Hamilton and Verstappen collide and crash out
Both drivers stepped out and the safety car was deployed
Formula One title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collided and crashed out of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Sunday.
Mercedes’ seven-times world champion Hamilton had pitted and returned alongside Red Bull’s championship leader, with the pair colliding at the first chicane and Verstappen’s car wedged on top of the Briton’s in the gravel.
Both drivers stepped out and the safety car was deployed.
“That’s what happens when you don’t give space,” said Verstappen on the team radio.
Verstappen had started the day five points clear of Hamilton after finishing second in Saturday’s sprint race for a bonus two points.
The Dutchman lost out at the start to McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo, who led the race ahead of British team mate Lando Norris with 20 laps to go. McLaren have not won a Formula One grand prix since 2012.
Verstappen had been running in second place but lost 11 seconds in a slow pitstop that dropped him down to 10th place while Hamilton passed Norris to take the lead with Ricciardo having already pitted.
Hamilton pitted three laps after Verstappen and went wheel-to-wheel with his rival after rejoining the track, with the cars making contact and the Red Bull lifting off the kerb and into the air.
Hamilton’s halo head-protection device seemed to take the brunt of the impact as the Red Bull came down on top of the Mercedes.
-
F 1
Italian GP: Hamilton and Verstappen collide and...
Both drivers stepped out and the safety car was deployed READ MORE
-
Football
Inter makes first misstep in title defence with...
The result left the Nerazzurri two points behind Napoli READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: 'Practice is a must': Warner does...
SRH on Sunday shared a video in which Warner can be seen shadow... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Raducanu, Fernandez mark depth of women’s...
The appreciation of fans across the globe was reflected in the mood... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in over a ...
The country also did not record any deaths on Sunday — the... READ MORE
-
News
Sharjah: Parents can track school buses on new...
School bus supervisors can also use the app to record students'... READ MORE
-
Europe
Watch: Dog interrupts cricket match, wins...
The incident provided moments of welcome hilarity for commentators... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
UAE: Dh24bn to create 75,000 pvt sector jobs for...
The second set of plans was announced in Abu Dhabi today READ MORE
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free bus ride for visitors from 9 locations
11 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE eases rules for returning residents
11 September 2021
News
UAE: Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defense rescue man who fell from Jebel Jais
12 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in over a year