F1 leader Verstappen on pole for Italian Grand Prix
Verstappen also claimed two championship points to extend his lead on Lewis Hamilton to five
Max Verstappen will start the Formula One Italian Grand Prix on pole despite finishing second in Saturday’s qualifying sprint.
Valtteri Bottas won the 18-lap race at Monza ahead of Verstappen but was already condemned to start Sunday’s GP at the back of the grid after being penalised for taking on power unit components in qualifying on Friday.
Red Bull’s Verstappen also claimed two championship points to extend his lead on Lewis Hamilton to five after the reigning champion finished fifth, some 20 seconds off the pace.
