F 1
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > F 1

F1 leader Verstappen on pole for Italian Grand Prix

AFP/Monza (Italy)
Filed on September 11, 2021
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen drives during the sprint session at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza. — AFP

Verstappen also claimed two championship points to extend his lead on Lewis Hamilton to five

Max Verstappen will start the Formula One Italian Grand Prix on pole despite finishing second in Saturday’s qualifying sprint.

Valtteri Bottas won the 18-lap race at Monza ahead of Verstappen but was already condemned to start Sunday’s GP at the back of the grid after being penalised for taking on power unit components in qualifying on Friday.

Red Bull’s Verstappen also claimed two championship points to extend his lead on Lewis Hamilton to five after the reigning champion finished fifth, some 20 seconds off the pace.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20200330&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=200339856&Ref=AR&profile=1055 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1055,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 