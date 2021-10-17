Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh arrested, released on bail over casteist remarks
Yuvraj Singh has apologised for the remarks he made on social media.
The Haryana Police on Sunday said former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was arrested and released on bail in an alleged casteist remarks case in compliance with a high court order. Singh was accused of making casteist remarks against another cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal during an Instagram chat last year.
Superintendent of Police (Hansi) Nitika Gahlaut said over the phone, "We only made a formal arrest and he was released on bail in compliance of the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court."
Singh has hence apologised for the remarks, saying he unintentionally" hurt public sentiments.
An FIR has been filed against Yuvraj Singh based on a complaint by lawyer Rajat Kalsan, Hansi Superintendent of Police, Nikita Gahlaut said on Monday.
-
Sports
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh arrested, released on bail ...
Yuvraj Singh has apologised for the remarks he made on social media. READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup: Scotland shock Bangladesh with six-...
Bangladesh suffered an early setback in their fight to make the Super ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Bangladesh star Shakib overtakes Malinga as...
The 34-year-old all-rounder now has 108 T20 wickets in 89 matches READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup: Oman thrash Papua New Guinea in...
Maqsood’s four wickets, including three in one over, kept PNG... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: You can now get birth certificate issued via ...
Health ministry reveals new technological innovations at Gitex Global. READ MORE
-
Americas
Former US president Clinton leaves hospital after ...
Clinton's fever and white blood cell count have normalised, doctor... READ MORE
-
Sports
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh arrested, released on bail ...
Yuvraj Singh has apologised for the remarks he made on social media. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Asian nations rushing to place orders...
Molnupiravir is set to become the first drug that patients could take ... READ MORE
News
UAE: Results of latest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
16 October 2021
News
Dubai: Parents, students plan for half-term school holidays